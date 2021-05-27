Kim Jong-un Has Now Officially Banned Skinny Jeans in North Korea

Of course, the world would be a better place if the North did not possess nuclear weapons. But after roughly three decades and six U.S. presidents insisting that North Korea cannot, must not be allowed to have nuclear weapons, it has them. Probably a lot of them – 60 is one common estimate. And a recent Rand Corporation/Asan Institute study figures that Pyongyang could end up with 200 weapons by the end of the decade, which would make it a significant secondary nuclear power. [The G-7 nevertheless expressed its commitment "to the goal of complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization and dismantlement," commonly known as CVID, which few policy analysts believe is realistic.]