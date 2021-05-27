Cancel
Kim Jong-un Has Now Officially Banned Skinny Jeans in North Korea

hypebeast.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to reports, Kim Jong-un has now banned skinny jeans in North Korea. The Supreme Leader of the reclusive nation’s order was decreed by documents published by the Socialist Patriotic Youth League through state-run newspaper Rodong Sinmum. Accompanying the list of banned fashion and hairstyles with a warning, “History teaches us a crucial lesson that a country can become vulnerable and eventually collapse like a damp wall regardless of its economic and defense power if we do not hold on to our own lifestyle.”

hypebeast.com
Kim Jong Un
Virgil Abloh
