Flash Flood Warning issued for Marion by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 03:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive into flooded areas or go around barricades. Nearly two feet of water will carry most vehicles away. Turn around, don`t drown. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Marion The National Weather Service in Wichita has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Marion County in central Kansas * Until 1130 AM CDT Thursday. * At 319 AM CDT, local law enforcement reported rising water from heavy rainfall is continuing across the warned area. Between 4 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Hillsboro, Marion, Peabody, Florence, Goessel, Burns, Lincolnville, Ramona, Lehigh, Durham, Tampa, Lost Springs, Marion Lake and Pilsen. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE