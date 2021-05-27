Flood Warning issued for Marion by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 03:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive into flooded areas or go around barricades. Nearly two feet of water will carry most vehicles away. Turn around, don`t drown. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Marion The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Flood Warning for Marion County in central Kansas * Until 100 PM CDT Thursday. * At 1033 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. Flooding has begun in the Geneseo area this evening. Flooding is expected as the heavy rain progresses to the east. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Hillsboro, Marion, Peabody, Florence, Goessel, Burns, Lincolnville, Ramona, Lehigh, Durham, Tampa, Lost Springs, Marion Lake and Pilsen.