newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Denton, TX

CBS Sports to broadcast UNT home game against Marshall this fall

By Brett Vito Staff Writer bvito@dentonrc.com
Posted by 
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r6f1v_0aCzqvN500
Buy Now North Texas Mean Green defensive lineman Dion Novil (97) takes down Rice running back Austin Walter (2) during the game on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, at Apogee Stadium in Denton, Texas. Jake King/DRC

North Texas will go head-to-head with a full slate of high school football this fall in a rare Friday night game at Apogee Stadium.

UNT will face Marshall at 6 p.m. on Oct. 15 in what could be one of the Mean Green’s more intriguing games of 2021 season. The game was picked up for a national broadcast on CBS Sports Network.

The Conference USA showdown is the first on UNT’s 2021 slate to have a kickoff time set.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JnPAU_0aCzqvN500

UNT is coming off a 4-6 season that culminated with a loss to Appalachian State in the Myrtle Beach Bowl. The Mean Green return several of their key players, including defensive tackle Dion Novil, a first-team All-Conference USA selection last season.

UNT is hoping those players can help it break through for its first winning season since 2018.

A win over a Marshall team that played in the Conference USA title game last season would be a key step toward that goal. The Thundering Herd ran out to a 7-0 start last season and was ranked No. 15 nationally before dropping its final three games of the year, including a 17-10 loss to Buffalo in the Camellia Bowl.

Former Alabama associate head coach Charles Huff took over as Marshall’s head coach in the offseason after Doc Holliday’s contract was not renewed.

Huff has several key players returning to work with in his first season at Marshall, including Grant Wells. Marshall’s quarterback was named to the All-C-USA first team after throwing for 2,091 yards and 18 touchdowns in 10 games last season.

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
931K+
Views
ABOUT

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

 https://dentonrc.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denton, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Denton, TX
Education
City
Buffalo, TX
State
Alabama State
Denton, TX
Sports
City
Marshall, TX
Local
Texas Education
Denton, TX
Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doc Holliday
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs Sports#Unt#Home Game#Myrtle Beach Bowl#American Football#Marshall Football#Alabama Football#Go Game#Unt#Cbs Sports Network#Conference Usa#The Thundering Herd#The All C Usa#Appalachian State#The Game#Apogee Stadium#North Texas#Fall#Green#Dion
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
Related
SoccerPosted by
Denton Record-Chronicle

Guyer's Hayden Colson commits to Auburn

Guyer’s Hayden Colson has already made waves this spring after she was called up to the U.S. U-18 Women’s National Team camp last month. And now, the junior has found her college home. Colson announced her commitment to Auburn via Twitter on Friday. “To God who prepares me, to my...
NBAPosted by
Denton Record-Chronicle

The Clippers have turned this series on its head, putting the Mavericks in serious jeopardy of NBA playoff infamy

DALLAS — Had you returned Monday from 10 days on a deserted island and no internet, you probably wouldn’t have been surprised to learn that the Mavericks-Clippers playoff series was tied 2-2. Had you next learned that the Clippers have outscored Dallas 448-429, an average of 4.75 points per game, you probably would make Los Angeles a slight favorite to win the series because two of the potential three remaining games are in Staples Center.
SportsPosted by
Denton Record-Chronicle

UNT athletics department excelled academically in spring semester

The North Texas athletics department announced Thursday that its athletes combined to post a 3.08 grade point average for the spring semester. UNT has now seen its athletes post a collective GPA of at least 3.0 in five straight semesters. The school’s 350 athletes recorded a 3.1 GPA for the 2020-21 school year while dealing with the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.
NFLPosted by
Denton Record-Chronicle

As disgruntled QBs seek more respect from their teams, Dak Prescott’s relationship with Cowboys couldn’t be better

FRISCO — Patrick Mahomes and Dak Prescott, among the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL, appear to be happy. Deshaun Watson (Houston) and Aaron Rodgers (Green Bay) want to play for new teams, irked by what they perceive as a lack of respect from their front offices. Russell Wilson reportedly has expressed dismay with the Seattle front office. Jared Goff was shipped from the LA Rams to Detroit.
NFLPosted by
Denton Record-Chronicle

Ben McAdoo reunites with Mike McCarthy once again, joins Cowboys staff as a consultant

For essentially the fourth time, Mike McCarthy has hired Ben McAdoo. The Cowboys are adding the former New York Giants coach as a consultant, a league source said Wednesday. It is unclear what McAdoo’s exact responsibilities will be, although there is precedent for a consultant to undertake research projects that don’t always require a regular presence at a team facility.
Denton Record-Chronicle

Aubrey falls to Bullard in Game 1's eighth inning in 4A Region II final

GRAND SALINE — Bullard moved one step closer to advancing to the state softball tournament for the first time, and it needed extra innings to do so. Claire Cannon’s RBI single in the bottom of the eighth scored Addison Hooker from second base to give Bullard a 6-5 win over Aubrey on Wednesday night in Game 1 of a Class 4A Region II final series.
Argyle, TXPosted by
Denton Record-Chronicle

'Nobody has beat us twice so far': Argyle remains confident despite Game 1 loss to Iowa Park

BOWIE — The situation for Argyle has become all too familiar at this point. For the last three weeks, the Lady Eagles have faced elimination. You can now make it four. After dropping Game 1 of the Class 4A Region I final to No. 1-ranked Iowa Park 6-3 on Wednesday night, Argyle has its back against the wall. The Lady Eagles trail the best-of-three series 1-0 and must win Game 2 on Thursday and a decisive Game 3 on Saturday morning if they want to keep their season alive.