Samuel E. Wright, voice of Sebastian the crab in 'The Little Mermaid,' dies at 74

“Minor Pixar” — a bit of a loaded phrase, right? The company that’s been responsible for giving animated movies several shoves up the evolutionary scale, and setting the bar for formal heights and emotional depth in ‘toon storytelling over the last quarter century, has created its share of masterpieces. (Pixar has also put out the Cars movies, a reminder that nobody is perfect and the concept of a just, merciful God is a myth.) In the spirit of something like a public service announcement, we’ll state upfront that Luca, the company’s latest endeavor, is not one of them. A Mondo Italiano Little Mermaid that embraces its 20th century Mediterranean archetypes with a that’s-ah-spicy-meat-ah-ball fervor, it does not have the oversized imagination of an Inside Out, the end-of-innocence heft of the Toy Story films, or the pathos and wit of a Finding Nemo. It’s a much more modest affair, a tale of friendship that’s a very personal project for filmmaker Enrico Casarosa, yet one that’s capable of resembling a summer afternoon lounging by the shoreline. That two-word appraisal up top? You will likely hear that a lot in regards to this updated fairy tale.