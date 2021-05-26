Cancel
Samuel E. Wright, voice of Sebastian the crab in 'The Little Mermaid,' dies at 74

By Rob Picheta, CNN
Morganton News Herald
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSamuel E. Wright, the actor who voiced Sebastian the crab in Disney's "The Little Mermaid" and sang the film's Oscar-winning song "Under the Sea," has died aged 74. Wright's role as a Jamaican crab and adviser to King Triton in the much-loved 1989 Disney film marked the high point of his lengthy career in cinema, television and theater.

