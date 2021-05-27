76ers’ Matisse Thybulle puts on a defensive clinic in Game 2 vs. Wizards and makes NBA history in the process

76ers reserve guard Matisse Thybulle played just 19 minutes in Philadelphia’s 120-95 Game 2 win over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night, but that’s all the time that he needed to put on a defensive clinic. Thybulle maximized his minutes, and he finished the game with 5 points, 5 blocks and 4 steals. With that stat line, Thybulle made some NBA history by becoming the first guard to compile at least 4 steals and 5 blocks in a playoff game. He also became the first bench player ever to do so, and the first to post those stats in less than 20 minutes of action.