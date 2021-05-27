Cancel
76ers’ Matisse Thybulle puts on a defensive clinic in Game 2 vs. Wizards and makes NBA history in the process

By Chronicle Reporter
blackchronicle.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the article76ers reserve guard Matisse Thybulle played just 19 minutes in Philadelphia’s 120-95 Game 2 win over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night, but that’s all the time that he needed to put on a defensive clinic. Thybulle maximized his minutes, and he finished the game with 5 points, 5 blocks and 4 steals. With that stat line, Thybulle made some NBA history by becoming the first guard to compile at least 4 steals and 5 blocks in a playoff game. He also became the first bench player ever to do so, and the first to post those stats in less than 20 minutes of action.

