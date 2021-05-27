Cancel
Free MLB Picks For Today 5/27/2021

By Tony Tellez
tonyspicks.com
Colorado Rockies vs. New York Mets MLB Pick Prediction 5/27/2021. Rockies at Mets—MLB pick is New York Mets -115 in Game 2 of doubleheader. Starting for Colorado will be Antonio Senzatela. The righthander has an ERA of 5.04 with team record at 2-7. Past five games Senzatela allowed fourteen earned runs in 26 2/3rd innings. Joe Lucchesi takes the mound for the Mets. In their loss in the second game of this series the Rockies fell to 3-18 on the road. Past three starts the lefty has allowed four earned runs in nine innings. Colorado hitting only .201 on the road. Mets bullpen has been outstanding at home with an ERA of 1.46 with teams batting .191 on this unit. Play Mets -115.

