Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Olympus, Texas: A Novel (Hardcover)

By Stacey Swann
flyleafbooks.com
 13 days ago

“A gripping debut that takes all of the skeletons out of the Briscoe family closet and throws them on the front lawn. The depth of character development speaks to my own east Texan family, which feels disconcerting and scandalous. A page-turning read that you won’t want to end.”. — Charley...

www.flyleafbooks.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Earth, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Austin, TX
City
Briscoe, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oprah
Person
Ovid
Person
Richard Russo
Person
Donna Tartt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympus#East Texas#Hardcover#Texas State University#Literary Fiction#Indie#Fictional Characters#Texan#Bookpeople#Empire Falls A#Stegner#Stanford University#Memorious#American Short Fiction#Greek#Briscoes#People Magazine#Usa Today#Best Selling Author#Tale
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Greece
Related
Books & Literatureflyleafbooks.com

Great Circle: A novel (Hardcover)

“Relentlessly exciting . . . My top recommendation for this summer.” —Ron Charles, The Washington Post. INSTANT NEW YORK TIMES BEST SELLER • A TODAY SHOW #ReadWithJenna BOOK CLUB PICK • The unforgettable story of a daredevil female aviator determined to chart her own course in life, at any cost—Great Circle “soars and dips with dizzying flair ... an expansive story that covers more than a century and seems to encapsulate the whole wide world” (Boston Globe).
Books & Literatureflyleafbooks.com

Gold Diggers: A Novel (Hardcover)

“Gold as a drug. Gold as a metaphor for the glittering hopes and burdens new immigrants put on their children’s shoulders. Gold as the thread weaving history, memory, and imagination, a meditation on how the past blends into the present. Gold as the object of an improbable heist. There is so much in this book, but it is first and foremost an extraordinarily good yarn, the story of two generations of American-Indian immigrants trying to become Americanized while clinging to a fetishized, culturally commodified India. There is love, drugs, alchemy, and stories about the gold rush, both the forty-niners and the new gold diggers of the tech bubble. It’s fun and fast-paced, except when you stop short for a sentence so evocative you want to dwell on it. A seriously good book by a seriously talented writer.”
Books & Literatureballastbookco.com

Cloud Cuckoo Land: A Novel (Hardcover)

From the Pulitzer Prize–winning author of All the Light We Cannot See, perhaps the most bestselling and beloved literary fiction of our time, comes a triumph of imagination and compassion, a soaring novel about children on the cusp of adulthood in a broken world, who find resilience, hope, and story.
Books & Literatureflyleafbooks.com

What Will You Be? (Hardcover)

“Glorious illustrations and a simply wonderful story of a young girl asking her abuela what she will be when she grows up. A gentle, yet powerful story and a perfect graduation gift!”. — Kathleen Carey, Book House of Stuyvesant Plaza, Albany, NY. Description. From Yamile Saied Méndez, acclaimed author of...
Books & Literatureflyleafbooks.com

Stingers: A Sharks Incorporated Novel (Hardcover)

This is book number 2 in the Sharks Incorporated series. #1: Fins: A Sharks Incorporated Novel (Paperback): $7.99. #3: Crocs: A Sharks Incorporated Novel (Hardcover): $16.99. The trio of brave friends who make up Shark, Inc—Luke, Maribel and Sabina—dive back into adventure in Stingers, the follow-up to bestselling author Randy Wayne White’s.
Museumsflyleafbooks.com

The Souvenir Museum: Stories (Hardcover)

A Most Anticipated Book From: OprahMag.com * Refinery 29 * Seattle Times * LitHub * Houston Chronicle * The Millions * Buzzfeed. Award-winning author Elizabeth McCracken is an undisputed virtuoso of the short story, and this new collection features her most vibrant and heartrending work to date. In these stories,...
Theater & Dancebkwrks.com

Instructions for Dancing (Hardcover)

“Evie is still dealing with her parents' divorce when she gains the ability to see a vision of a couple's romantic future together when they kiss: from the meet-cute all the way to the end (and it seems like there's always an end). Bitter about both developments in her life, she meets a handsome young man named X who becomes her ballroom dancing partner. But should she fall for him, knowing there's probably inevitable heartache? I laughed, I cried, I rooted for Evie and X to make it work.”
Books & LiteratureScranton Times

Novels to add to your summer reading list

‘The Guide’ by Peter Heller Peter Heller’s riveting thriller is set in the American wilderness, but the threats gathering around Jack, the young fishing guide of the title, come from man, not nature. Jack has been hired by a fishing club in Colorado that caters to wealthy clients. His job: Carry gear, find trout, chat up guests and do whatever he can to make them happy. But after he arrives at the luxurious Kingfisher Lodge, Jack can’t help but notice unsettling signs. Employees need a key to enter the gate surrounding the lodge, but they also need a key to leave. There’s an abandoned wading boot half-hidden in the brush near the river. And why, exactly, is there a camera placed under the bridge where guests might fish? “The Guide” is a sequel of sorts to Heller’s 2019 novel “The River,” but only in the sense that Jack is a central character in both books.
Books & Literatureflyleafbooks.com

Max Meow Book 2: Donuts and Danger (Hardcover)

This is book number 2 in the Max Meow series. #1: Max Meow Book 1: Cat Crusader (Hardcover): $12.99. #3: Max Meow Book 3: Pugs from Planet X (Hardcover): $12.99. "Funny, furry and fantastic!" —Judd Winick, New York Times Bestselling Author of the Hilo series. Calling all GRAPHIC NOVEL FANS!...
Books & Literatureflyleafbooks.com

Wishes (Hardcover)

“Wishes turns a heart-wrenching tale into a beautiful story of hope and perseverance. Muon Thi Van uses his signature lyrical style to narrate one Vietnamese family's immigration story as they search for a new home. When accompanied by Victo Ngai's gorgeous artwork, this tale becomes a treasure for the home and library.”
Books & Literatureflyleafbooks.com

Iggy Is the Hero of Everything (Hardcover)

(Kids Early Chapter Books) This is book number 3 in the Iggy series. #1: The Best of Iggy (CD-Audio): Email or call for price. The third book in the Iggy series about the lovable troublemaker from New York Times bestselling author of Ivy + Bean. From Iggy's point of view,...
Books & Literatureballastbookco.com

The Chosen and the Beautiful (Hardcover)

“What would you give up to have it all? Magical and queer as hell, Jordan Baker takes readers through Jazz Age New York as her snark, rage, and feelings for Daisy keep us turning pages until early morning. Like one of Gatsby’s cursed parties, this book was one I wanted to never end.”
Books & Literatureflyleafbooks.com

Healer of the Water Monster (Hardcover)

“Sometimes you pick up a book you're really not sure you're going to like, and you end up loving it. HEALER OF THE WATER MONSTER is one of those. Such a beautiful story--partly because the character is so sweet and complex (brave and generous sometimes, fearful and selfish others) and partly because the issues he has to deal with cross so many borders, from alcoholism and family dysfunction to trying to navigate the spirit world to save a water monster. Highly, highly recommend this book!”
Books & Literatureflyleafbooks.com

Yearbook (Hardcover)

NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLER • “Rogen’s candid collection of sidesplitting essays . . . thrives at both explaining and encapsulating a generational comedic voice.”—The Washington Post. A collection of funny personal essays from one of the writers of Superbad and Pineapple Express and one of the producers of The Disaster...
Petsflyleafbooks.com

Dear Treefrog (Hardcover)

Capturing the joy of finding a kindred spirit, this stunning picture book by Newbery Honor–winning poet Joyce Sidman tells the story of a lonely girl moving into a new home and the little treefrog that helps her connect to the beautiful world around her. Perfect for fans of A Butterfly Is Patient and They Saw a Cat.
Shoppingballastbookco.com

Damnation Spring (Hardcover)

An epic, immersive debut, Damnation Spring is the deeply human story of a Pacific Northwest logging town wrenched in two by a mystery that threatens to derail its way of life. For generations, Rich Gundersen’s family has chopped a livelihood out of the redwood forest along California’s rugged coast. Now Rich and his wife, Colleen, are raising their own young son near Damnation Grove, a swath of ancient redwoods on which Rich’s employer, Sanderson Timber Co., plans to make a killing. In 1977, with most of the forest cleared or protected, a grove like Damnation—and beyond it 24-7 Ridge—is a logger’s dream.
Books & Literatureflyleafbooks.com

A Gambling Man (An Archer Novel) (Hardcover)

Aloysius Archer, the straight-talking World War II veteran fresh out of prison, returns in this riveting #1 New York Times bestselling thriller from David Baldacci. The 1950s are on the horizon, and Archer is in dire need of a fresh start after a nearly fatal detour in Poca City. So Archer hops on a bus and begins the long journey out west to California, where rumor has it there is money to be made if you’re hard-working, lucky, criminal—or all three.
Shoppingflyleafbooks.com

Pumpkin (Dumplin') (Hardcover)

“A wonderful return to Clover City, Pumpkin has all the elements we loved from Dumplin' and Puddin' with lots of cameos of favorite characters. Waylon is at that familiar crossroads of nearing high school graduation and having to plan his next move without really knowing what he wants to do or how to get there. Heartwarming and encouraging!”
Petsflyleafbooks.com

Max Meow Book 1: Cat Crusader (Hardcover)

This is book number 1 in the Max Meow series. #2: Max Meow Book 2: Donuts and Danger (Hardcover): $12.99. #3: Max Meow Book 3: Pugs from Planet X (Hardcover): $12.99. Meet a secret superhero with CAT-ITUDE--Max Meow, Cat Crusader--in this purr-fectly awesome, hiss-sterically funny new graphic novel series!. Max...