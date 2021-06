The 76ers had a chance to lock the No. 1 seed in Indiana on Tuesday night, which failed to materialize when the Pacers lost 103-94 to their opponents. • No matter how bad you think this version of the Pacers is, someone needs to step up and lead Joel Embiid in the absence. In the first half of the game, Ben Simmons was tall and shot at him. He should have taken on his own responsibility to deal with Philadelphia with the opening time (which should be a keyword), which made this game out of reach. .