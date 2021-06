GENESEE — Potlatch had to wait a long time to defend its district crown. But based on the cheers and hugs and group photos, no one minded too much. The Loggers softball team beat Genesee and Prairie to win the Class 1A district tournament title Thursday at the Genesee Recreation District Sports Complex, defending its league title from two years ago. There was no postseason tournament last year — when there barely was a season at all — so Potlatch’s back-to-back titles in 2019 and 2021 might look odd at first glance, but they count just the same.