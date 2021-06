The women's basketball program saw quite a few season highs as several Bears hit season milestones and collected end-of-season awards. Sophomore Alisha Davis led the Big Sky in 6 statistical categories and collected the Big Sky MVP award. Sophomore Jasmine Gayles had a perfect game going 7 for 7 including 4 for 4 from three in the Bears win over Portland State. Freshman Hannah Simental made her mark on the court as she became 3rd in the nation in three-point shooting midway through the season.