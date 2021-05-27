Global 3-D Imaging Market Overview, Development,Revenue, Price and Forecast to 2027 shared in Latest Research Report | Adobe, Google, Philips, Faro, Trimble, Sony, Panasonic,
Global 3D Imaging Market was valued at USD 014.8 billion in 2019 which is expected to reach USD 40.75 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 22.5%. 3D imaging technology is defined as projecting a 3D image on 2D surface with the help of optical illusion of depth in an image. This technology is highly growing in various industries such as entertainment, manufacturing, security, defense, construction, manufacturing, healthcare, pharmaceutical, and design. 3 Dimensional imaging is used in 3D rendering, 3D modeling, 3D scanning, gesture recognition, and others.www.lasvegasherald.com