Continuous Fiber Thermoplastic (CFT) Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities
Opportunities in the Continuous Fiber Thermoplastic (CFT) market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the Continuous Fiber Thermoplastic (CFT) market is expected to grow a CAGR of 0.6%. In this market, UD tape is the largest segment by material form, whereas aerospace & defense is largest by end use industry. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like rising penetration of continuous fiber thermoplastic composites in major end use industries.www.lasvegasherald.com