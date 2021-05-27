Cancel
Honolulu, HI

3 hikers rescued from Waimano Ridge Trail

By Editorial
staradvertiser.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree lost hikers were rescued from the Waimano Ridge Trail this evening, the Honolulu Fire Department reported today. The hikers, a 28-year-old woman, and two men, one 22 years old and the other 28, had been hiking the trail since 2:30 p.m., and HFD said they became lost because of darkness.

