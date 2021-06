Uber and Lyft rides have been almost twice as expensive over the past few months in the US, because the ride-hailing companies have been having difficulties meeting demand. More and more people and going back to their old routines after getting fully vaccinated, which translates to higher demand for rides as passengers fire up their apps to go to work or to meet friends. In fact, Uber had its biggest total gross bookings this March. Not all ride-hailing drivers are keen on getting back on the road yet, however, and as The New York Times says, both Uber and Lyft admit prices are up as a result.