Alliance's Cameron Haynes makes an impact during his senior season
It wasn't the postseason result Cameron Haynes envisioned, both from an individual and team perspective. Haynes, Alliance's senior right-handed pitcher, was selected to start the Division I sectional final at Willoughby South after teammate Gavin Bruni suffered a season-ending broken hand. He endured a rough day on the mound in a 12-1, five-inning loss to the Rebels, but the 5-foot-11, 175-pound senior experienced more positives than negatives on the mound and at the plate as a first-year, full-time starter.www.the-review.com