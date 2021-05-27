Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alliance, OH

Alliance's Cameron Haynes makes an impact during his senior season

Alliance Review
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt wasn't the postseason result Cameron Haynes envisioned, both from an individual and team perspective. Haynes, Alliance's senior right-handed pitcher, was selected to start the Division I sectional final at Willoughby South after teammate Gavin Bruni suffered a season-ending broken hand. He endured a rough day on the mound in a 12-1, five-inning loss to the Rebels, but the 5-foot-11, 175-pound senior experienced more positives than negatives on the mound and at the plate as a first-year, full-time starter.

www.the-review.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Minerva, OH
City
Alliance, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Dover, OH
City
Carrollton, OH
Alliance, OH
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Wood
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Baseball#Thiel College#Senior Year#Sophomore Year#Junior Year#The Division#Rebels#Covid 19 Rsb#Era#Division Iii#Craven Field#Teammate Gavin Bruni#Complete Game Wins#Mount Union#Greenville Pa#Baseball Career#Strikeouts#Mound#Regular Action
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Ohio StateAlliance Review

Alliance Aviators lose Gavin Bruni for remainder of the baseball season

Before he heads toward his next baseball endeavor, whether it's to college at Ohio State or to the professional ranks, Alliance High senior pitching ace Gavin Bruni had a vision of helping Alliance enjoy a prosperous 2021 season. "I wanted to help us have a postseason run," he said. Unfortunately...
Stark County, OHIndependent

'Craftiest kid in the county' carves out tennis title; Jackson vs. Jackson another highlight

JACKSON TWP. – Blake Hood, one of the best young golfers in the state, tried his hand at tennis and got pretty good at that, too. Five years ago, standing 5 feet tall and weighing 98 pounds, he picked up a racket that seemed as big as he was. He has grown a ton. A junior at Alliance High School, he breezed into Saturday's Division I boys sectional finals and won the first set before undefeated Louisville senior Griffin Millspaugh pulled away with the singles championship.
Marietta, OHMarietta Times

MC Sweeps

Entering Sunday afternoon’s twin bill at home versus Mount Union the Marietta College Pioneers had already clinched the Ohio Athletic Conference regular season championship after sweeping a doubleheader over the Purple Raiders Saturday in Alliance. The Etta Express placed an exclamation point on that title by sweeping Mount Union for...
Ohio Statelandgrantholyland.com

Getting to know one of Ohio’s top high school guards: Gabe Cupps

It is common knowledge that you can never start recruiting too early in college sports. College basketball is no exception to this rule as coaches will reach out to recruits, their families, and coaches the first chance that they get. Centerville point guard Gabe Cupps is a coveted 2023 recruit...
Ohio StateColumbus Dispatch

Buckeyes fall 4-1 to TCU in NCAA men's tennis Round of 16 match

The Ohio State men’s tennis team lost 4-1 to seventh-seeded TCU in a round of 16 NCAA tournament match in Orlando, Florida, on Monday. The Buckeyes (22-4), who were unseeded because they played almost exclusively conference opponents in their pandemic-limited schedule, won only at No. 1 singles. John McNally defeated Alistair Gray 6-4, 6-0 in his match.
Ohio Statechatsports.com

How Ohio State’s Schedule Will Affect Its First-Year Starting Quarterback in 2021

The structure head coach Ryan Day has built for Ohio State quarterbacks isn’t accidental. Not in the least bit. . He wants the Buckeyes to produce top-end NFL quarterbacks better than anybody else. So he's installed an offense similar to that which they’ll see in the pros. Justin Fields, the Chicago Bears’ 11th overall draft pick, spent the past weekend at rookie minicamp learning about the system he’s being asked to run. To him, at least thus far, it hasn't been much of a transition at all.
Ohio Stateohiostatebuckeyes.com

Ohio State to Host Summer Football Camps Next Month

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State football program will welcome campers back to Columbus this summer, starting in June, for a series of single-day camps. All of the camps will be held at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center with instruction exclusively by Ohio State football staff members. No outside staff will be permitted due to COVID-19 university guidelines.
Alliance, OHAlliance Review

Sixth-inning uprising propels Alliance past St. Thomas

LOUISVILLE — It was a low-scoring stalemate for five innings between Alliance and St. Thomas Aquinas. In the sixth inning, the Aviators sent 19 batters to the plate, breaking the game open and rolling 14-1 at Dominic Bagnola Field Thursday afternoon. Alliance (12-10) plated 13 runs in that sixth inning,...
Stark County, OHAlliance Review

Hornets compete at league meet

Paige Peshina placed in three individual events at the 2021 IVC Track and Field Championships. Peshina was third in the 1600 (5:42), fourth in the 400 (1:03) and sixth in the 200 (28.43). The 4x200 consisting of Emma Debo, Alyssa Boni, Alyiah Watson and Lanie Bower was third in 1:55.
Ohio Stateohiostatebuckeyes.com

Buckeyes End Season with 4-1 Loss to TCU

FINAL RESULTS (PDF) ORLANDO, Fla. – Ohio State dropped the doubles point and wasn’t able to recover in singles as the Buckeyes season ended in the NCAA round of 16 on Monday with a 4-1 defeat to No. 7 TCU. In a year that started without even the assurance that...