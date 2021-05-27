New World Development : Launch of Tender Offer

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (DEX) - Get Report (the "Fund") announced today that its Board of Trustees has authorized an issuer tender offer to purchase for cash up to 594,367 of its common shares, representing five percent of its issued and outstanding common shares, without par value. The tender offer will commence on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, and will expire, unless extended, at 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. Subject to various terms and conditions described in offering materials to be distributed to shareholders: (1) purchases will be made at a price per share equal to 98% of the Fund's net asset value per share as of the close of trading on the first business day after the expiration of the offer; and (2) if more shares are tendered than the amount the Board has authorized to purchase, the Fund will purchase a number of shares equal to the offer amount on a prorated basis.