La Porte, IN

The Indy 500 is this La Portean’s Super Bowl, World Series and Stanley Cup Playoff all rolled into one

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 105th running of the Greatest Spectacle in Racing will be held this Sunday and for more than half of of the previous races, one La Porte County resident has been present. Carl “Whazz” Wisnieski has had a seat at every Indianapolis 500 race since 1961 with the exception of two years; 1967 and 1968. The two years he missed? He was serving our country in the United States Army ( Thank you for your service, Sir! ) Technically Carl missed a third when the pandemic prevented anyone from attending in 2020, but we aren’t going to talk about that.

