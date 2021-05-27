Moniteau Tops Curwensville, Clearfield Takes Class AAAA Baseball Crown: May 26 Baseball/Softball Playoff Scores Powered by Eric Shick Agency

May 26 Playoff scores and recaps. Big innings were the name of the game for C-L in a high-scoring 19-11 semifinal round win over Elk County Catholic. C-L trailed 6-1 after two innings but responded with an eight-spot in the third to take the lead for good. The Lions took advantage of the Crusaders’ miscues in the frame, using four errors to put the pressure on. Two bases-clearing extra-base hits turned ECC’s errors into runs, as a Cassidy Makray double and Kendall Dunn triple drove in six of C-L’s eight runs in the huge inning.