Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

PayPoint : Dividend Declaration

marketscreener.com
 7 days ago

PayPoint plc (the "Company") preliminary results announcement released at 07:00. Contrary to the preliminary results released to the market this morning, the final dividend of. will be payable to shareholders on the register on 25. June 2021. and 27. August 2021. respectively. The final dividend is subject to the approval...

www.marketscreener.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paypoint#Dividend#July#The Company Rrb#Omx#Paypoint Plc#Shareholders#Amendment#Pence#Equal Instalments#Company#Source#Enquiries
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Financial ReportsShareCast

Holding(s) in Company

Non-UK 2. Reason for Notification. 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation. City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) Bermuda. 4. Details of the shareholder. Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above. City of registered...
MarketsBusiness Insider

Tourmaline Declares Quarterly Dividend and Announces Election of Directors

CALGARY, AB, June 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSX: TOU) ("Tourmaline" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common shares of C$0.16 per common share. The dividend will be payable on June 30, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 15, 2021. This quarterly cash dividend is designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.
Income Taxdallassun.com

Dividend and Income Fund Declares June 2021 Quarterly Distribution

Notification of Sources of Distribution: Statement Pursuant to Section 19(a) of the Investment Company Act of 1940. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2021 / A quarterly distribution of $0.25 per share was declared today by Dividend and Income Fund (OTC PINK:DNIF) (Net Asset Value Symbol: XDNIX) (the 'Fund'), payable June 24, 2021 to shareholders of record as of June 14, 2021 (ex-dividend date: June 11, 2021).
StocksStreetInsider.com

Verizon (VZ) Declares $0.6275 Quarterly Dividend, Looks to Raise Dividend Again Later this Year

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.6275 per share, or $2.51 annualized. The dividend will be payable on August 2, 2021, to stockholders of record on July 9, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of July 8, 2021. The annual yield on the dividend is 4.5 percent.
Financial Reportsinvesting.com

MR Price Releases Solid FY21 Results, Declares Bumper Dividend

Mr Price released solid FY21 results for the 53 weeks ended 3 April 2021 on Thursday (27 May). These results beat consensus analyst expectations across most metrics. The Group’s operational performance was driven by market share gains and stronger second-half performance. We think the positive share price reaction (the share closed Thursday c. 11.7% higher), was driven by the solid result and, in our view, the company’s newly outlined strategy during its earnings call, which was positively received by the market. According to management, Mr Price (JO: MRPJ ) intends to be the best value retailer in Africa across all retail segments by way of market cap valuation. It has identified six strategic pillars to help it achieve this objective. Mr Price also said that it plans to consistently, and significantly improve its earnings growth over the next few years. The company said that it will be looking to pursue growth opportunities in the aspirational value segment in South Africa (SA) across its existing retail sectors. The share is trading at a 12M FWD P/E of 19.2x, slightly higher than its historical average of 17.9x.
Financial ReportsPosted by
MyChesCo

Bentley Systems Declares Second Quarter 2021 Dividend

EXTON, PA — Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY) announced that its Board of Directors declared a $0.03 per share dividend for the second quarter of 2021. The cash dividend is payable on June 15, 2021, to all stockholders of record of Class A and Class B common stock as of the close of business on June 8, 2021.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Plymouth Industrial REIT Declares Second Quarter 2021 Preferred Stock Dividend

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (PLYM) - Get Report today announced that the Company's board of directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.46875 per share, or an annualized dividend of $1.875 per share, for the Company's 7.50% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (PLYM-PrA) for the second quarter of 2021. The dividend is payable on June 30, 2021, to stockholders of record on June 15, 2021.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

First Keystone Co. (OTCBB:FKYS) Declares Dividend of $1.08

The stock has a market cap of $114.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.69. First Keystone has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

American Financial Group, Inc. Announces Closing Of The Sale Of Its Annuity Businesses And Declares Special Dividend

American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG) - Get Report announced today the closing of the sale of its Annuity businesses, consisting of Great American Life Insurance Company (GALIC) and its two insurance subsidiaries, Annuity Investors Life Insurance Company and Manhattan National Life Insurance Company, as well as a broker-dealer affiliate, Great American Advisors, Inc., and insurance distributor, AAG Insurance Agency, Inc. to Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual). Total after-tax cash proceeds from the sale are approximately $3.5 billion.
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Pioneer Natural Resources Declares Dividend on Common Shares

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) ("Pioneer” or "the Company”) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.56 per share on Pioneer’s outstanding common stock. The dividend is payable July 14, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2021.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Himax Technologies, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend For FY2020

TAINAN, Taiwan, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Himax Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HIMX) ("Himax" or "Company"), a leading supplier and fabless manufacturer of display drivers and other semiconductor products, today declared a cash dividend of 27.2 cents per ADS, equivalent to 13.6 cents per ordinary share, for the year of 2020.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Timbercreek Financial Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:TF)

Shares of TF stock traded up C$0.09 on Thursday, hitting C$9.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.47, a current ratio of 85.05 and a quick ratio of 84.65. Timbercreek Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$7.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$766.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34.
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

BlackRock Declares Quarterly Dividend Of $4.13 On Common Stock

BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) - Get Report today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $4.13 per share of common stock, payable June 23, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 4, 2021. About BlackRock. BlackRock's purpose is to help...
MarketsBusiness Insider

Silvercorp Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of US$0.0125 Per Share

VANCOUVER, BC, May 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Silvercorp Metals Inc. ("Silvercorp" or the "Company") (TSX: SVM) (NYSE American: SVM) is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors declared a semi-annual dividend of US$0.0125 per share to be paid to all shareholders of record at the close of business on June 4, 2021, with a payment date of the dividend scheduled on or before June 25, 2021.