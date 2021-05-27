PayPoint : Dividend Declaration

Mr Price released solid FY21 results for the 53 weeks ended 3 April 2021 on Thursday (27 May). These results beat consensus analyst expectations across most metrics. The Group’s operational performance was driven by market share gains and stronger second-half performance. We think the positive share price reaction (the share closed Thursday c. 11.7% higher), was driven by the solid result and, in our view, the company’s newly outlined strategy during its earnings call, which was positively received by the market. According to management, Mr Price (JO: MRPJ ) intends to be the best value retailer in Africa across all retail segments by way of market cap valuation. It has identified six strategic pillars to help it achieve this objective. Mr Price also said that it plans to consistently, and significantly improve its earnings growth over the next few years. The company said that it will be looking to pursue growth opportunities in the aspirational value segment in South Africa (SA) across its existing retail sectors. The share is trading at a 12M FWD P/E of 19.2x, slightly higher than its historical average of 17.9x.