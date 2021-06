There are going to be some job openings at S.T.A.R. Labs after this season of The CW’s The Flash, so anyone with experience being a tech genius and/or multiple alternative-universe versions of the same guy should get their résumés in order. This is a roundabout way of saying that both Carlos Valdes and Tom Cavanagh are going to be leaving The Flash for good once the current season (the show’s seventh) wraps up. Both have been around since the very beginning, with Valdes playing Cisco Ramon (and later the superhero Vibe) and Cavanagh playing Harrison Wells/Eobard Thawne (the evil Reverse Flash) in season one and then various other versions of Harrison Wells from different realities in every subsequent season. It’s been a running joke on the show that Cavanagh’s character pretty much always dies or gets written out in some way every year, only for him to return as a different person, but this time it seems like it’s really happening.