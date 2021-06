IT asset management platform Lansweeper has raised €130 million ($158 million) from venture capital and private equity firm Insight Partners. Founded out of Belgium in 2004, Lansweeper offers a platform that scans corporate networks to identify all “assets,” including servers, routers, workstations, printers, monitors, and installed software. This gives IT personnel and managers a “single source of truth” on all the hardware, software, and users across the company, providing visibility into blind spots to ensure software and licensing are up to date, for example, and improving security by surfacing all endpoints wherever they reside.