CCI receives notice under Green Channel filed by Motherson Sumi Systems Limited (MSSL), Samvardhana Motherson International Limited (SAMIL), Sumitomo Wiring Systems Limited (SWS) relating to an intra-group reorganization of the Motherson Group and is deemed approved.
The proposed combination is envisaged through following steps:. MSSL's entire domestic wiring harness undertaking (DWH Undertaking) will be demerged into a newly incorporated wholly-owned subsidiary of MSSL i.e., Motherson Sumi Wiring India Limited (MSWIL). and. SAMIL will be amalgamated by absorption into MSSL, being the resultant company. Subsequently, MSSL will...