Joilet, IL - Jeremy Hylka, Teacher at Joilet Catholic Academy, Faces Child Sex Crime Charges
Teacher, Jeremy Hylka, at Joilet Catholic Academy Charged with Child Sex Crimes. According to ABC7, a former Diocese of Joilet teacher was charged with child sex crimes. Jeremy Hylka, who works at Joilet Catholic Academy, was charged and arrested following a video posted online of Hylka showing up to a location under the impression a teenage boy was meeting him there for a sexual encounter.legalherald.com