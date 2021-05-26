Cancel
Sex Crimes

Joilet, IL - Jeremy Hylka, Teacher at Joilet Catholic Academy, Faces Child Sex Crime Charges

Cover picture for the articleTeacher, Jeremy Hylka, at Joilet Catholic Academy Charged with Child Sex Crimes. According to ABC7, a former Diocese of Joilet teacher was charged with child sex crimes. Jeremy Hylka, who works at Joilet Catholic Academy, was charged and arrested following a video posted online of Hylka showing up to a location under the impression a teenage boy was meeting him there for a sexual encounter.

