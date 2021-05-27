Cancel
10 states reach Biden's vaccination goal; FDA authorizes third antibody drug; global cases drop 14%, WHO says: Live COVID-19 updates

By Elinor Aspegren, USA TODAY
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTen states, mostly in the northeast, have now reached President Joe Biden's goal to vaccinate at least 70% of adults with at least one dose by July 4, said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Wednesday. And multiple studies are indicating that immunity may persist for months — or...

Public HealthPosted by
Coronavirus tally: Global cases of COVID-19 top 168 million and FDA authorizes another antibody for severe cases

The global tally for the coronavirus-borne illness climbed above 168 million on Thursday, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University, while the death toll rose above 3.49 million. The U.S. continues to lead the world in total cases with 33.19 million and deaths with 591,957, although cases, hospitalizations and deaths are all falling as more Americans become vaccinated. The CDC's vaccine tracker is showing that almost 132 million people, or 39.7% of the U.S. population, are fully vaccinated, while 165 million, or 49.7% of the population, have had at least one vaccine dose. Among adult Americans, 50.3% are now...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
FDA Authorizes Longer Time for Refrigerator Storage of Thawed Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The following quote is attributed to Peter Marks, M.D., Ph.D., director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research:. “Making COVID-19 vaccines widely available is key to getting people vaccinated and bringing the pandemic to an end. Pfizer Inc. submitted data to the FDA to support storage of undiluted, thawed vials of its COVID-19 vaccine for up to one month at refrigerator temperatures.
FDA opposes COVID-19 antibody testing to assess post-vaccination immunity

FDA has reiterated that antibody testing is not currently recommended to assess immunity after COVID-19 vaccination even as some medtechs are betting on the tests. The agency said SARS-CoV-2 antibody tests results should not be interpreted as evidence of a specific level of protection from the coronavirus. People who think they are protected may take fewer precautions and increase their own risk and the spread of the pathogen.
Vancouver, WAColumbian

FDA says CytoDyn drug didn’t aid COVID cases

Shares of Vancouver-based biotech company CytoDyn fell sharply last week after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration released a statement saying that the company’s signature product in development — an antibody called leronlimab — had not shown a significant benefit in either of two clinical trails intended to gauge the drug’s effectiveness as a treatment for COVID-19.
US FDA Gives Emergency Use Approval for GSK-Vir COVID-19 Antibody Drug

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave an emergency use authorization to the antibody treatment developed by Vir Biotechnology (VIR.O) and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK.L) for treating mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in people aged 12 years and older. The antibody drug, Sotrovimab, is not authorized for patients who are hospitalized due to COVID-19 or...
FDA Authorizes Additional Monoclonal Antibody for Treatment of COVID-19

While much has been written about the various COVID-19 vaccines (prevention), including here are Speaking of Research, less emphasis has been placed on the treatment of COVID-19 patients—both earlier on in the pandemic and even at present. Part of this relates to some inherent skepticism of the value of using existing treatments for a new emergent disease. One of the primary issues with using drugs whose safety profile has not been extensively tested in relation to a new disease, is the potential for harm to the patient. However, in a time of crisis, with, to date, ~3.5 million deaths globally, some physicians have argued that they have failed in utilizing combination approaches to drugs to help individuals with severe COVID manage their symptoms and have testified before congress about this tragic failure. While we are unlikely to adjudicate these issues at this venue, it is worth mentioning if only to again highlight how partisan politics which sidelines science can lead to the catastrophic loss of life.
Getting COVID-19 After Vaccination Is Extremely Rare, Says CDC!

To combat the pandemic, most countries have opted for a mass vaccination campaign. There are also a variety of vaccines against Covid-19 available. From Pfizer-BioNTech to Moderna to AstraZeneca or even Janssen, many laboratories have decided to develop vaccines in hopes of ending this serious health crisis. As a reminder:...
Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: FDA Authorizes Additional Monoclonal Antibody for Treatment of COVID-19

Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) for the investigational monoclonal antibody therapy sotrovimab for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults and pediatric patients (12 years of age and older weighing at least 40 kilograms [about 88 pounds]) with positive results of direct SARS-CoV-2 viral testing and who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19, including hospitalization or death. This includes, for example, individuals who are 65 years of age and older or individuals who have certain medical conditions.
Washington state report says COVID-19 case counts dropping as immunizations rise

Immunizations are helping slow the progression of COVID-19 in Washington state, according to a new report from the Washington State Department of Health (DOH). The latest report found COVID-19 case counts are declining or flattening in most Washington counties. Lewis, Kittitas, Stevens and Whatcom are the only counties continuing to see increasing COVID-19 cases, the report said.
FDA Allows New Antibody in Less-Severe COVID-19

FDA authorized another monoclonal antibody, sotrovimab, for emergency use in COVID-19 patients at high risk of severe disease, the agency announced on Wednesday. Sotrovimab received emergency use authorization (EUA) for patients 12 years and older with mild to moderate COVID-19, who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 and are at risk of progression to hospitalization or death. It is not authorized for hospitalized patients, especially patients requiring supplemental oxygen or mechanical ventilation, as it may worsen clinical outcomes in this population, the FDA said.
Ohio COVID-19 vaccinations on the rise in state's first week of Vax-a-Million lotto, DeWine says in update

COLUMBUS, Ohio — COVID-19 vaccinations are on the rise in Ohio in the state's first week of the Vax-a-Million vaccine lottery incentive, DeWine said Monday. The state will learn the name of the first of five winners Wednesday at 7:29 p.m. At that same time, the state will draw the first winner of its youth vaccine incentive - a full, four-year scholarship to any state university in Ohio.
COVID-19 cases dropping as states offer incentives for vaccinations

COVID-19 cases are dropping to levels not seen in nearly a year as states continue to lift mask mandates. With vaccination rates trending down, some states are offering a chance to win a cash prize for getting vaccinated. Dating apps are getting into the incentives as well, offering new features to encourage vaccinated singles to swipe right. NBC’s Kathy Park reports for Weekend TODAY.
Global COVID Cases Drop 14%: WHO

The number of global coronavirus cases dropped 14% in the past week, the World Health Organization reported Tuesday. Roughly 4.1 million new cases were logged worldwide in the week ending May 23, along with 84,000 virus-related deaths, CNN reported, citing WHO data. The death toll was a 2% drop from...
COVID-19 update: 32% of state fully vaccinated

The Tennessee Department of Health has now reported a total of 859,701 cases of COVID-19 across the state, up 420 cases on Thursday from 13,909 new test results — a 3.7 percent positivity rate. Of the total number of cases, 12,364 people have died — with 11 new deaths reported...
FDA authorizes GSK-Vir antibody for high-risk COVID-19 patients

The FDA on May 26 granted emergency use authorization to the COVID-19 monoclonal antibody developed by GlaxoSmithKline and Vir Biotechnology to treat those who are at high risk for hospitalization or death. In March, the companies said their antibody drug, called sotrovimab, was 85 percent effective at reducing virus-related hospitalizations...