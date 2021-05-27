Cancel
Health

Why is India facing vaccine shortage? Priyanka Gandhi

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): Why is India, one of the largest manufacturers of vaccines in the world, facing a scarcity today?, asked Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday, hitting out at the Centre for its management of the COVID-19 vaccination process. In a video captioned 'The...

Public HealthMedicalXpress

What is 'black fungus' and why India?

Several thousand coronavirus patients in India have contracted a deadly and aggressive fungal infection, compounding the country's woes as it reels from the pandemic. Mucormycosis, dubbed "black fungus", is caused by a mould found in soil and in decaying organic matter like rotting leaves, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Public Healthmilwaukeesun.com

'Vaccination centres to be shut due to shortage of doses'

New Delhi [India], May 22 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that COVID-19 vaccination for the 18-44 age group will be halted from today in the national capital as the vaccine stock for the category has been consumed. Addressing a press conference, he said that Delhi is...
Healthdevex.com

Why India's digital divide is hampering vaccine access

In the first week of May, Pralay Sagar Das wrote the names, ages, phone numbers and identity card information of his family members on a piece of paper and handed it to a local facilitator in his home town of Govindpur, a remote village in Odisha, on India’s eastern coast.
Healthnationalgeographic.com

How a village in India reached 100% vaccination in the face of misinformation and hesitancy

The techniques used in the village of Janefal could now be a model for regions around the world that are struggling with low vaccination rates. When health workers tried to convince Munir Pathan to take the COVID-19 vaccine in February, the 52-year-old farmer refused. The jab would kill him, he was certain. A resident of Janefal village in the western Indian state of Maharashtra, roughly a 228-mile drive from Mumbai, Pathan had read messages on WhatsApp, stating that vaccine shots are lethal and that if a doctor errs while administering the shot, it leads to an infection in the arm. The only way to save the person thereafter is by amputating the limb.
Industrythenewstrace.com

‘Executive of India and Pfizer are running in combination to carry vaccines to India once imaginable’

VK Paul, a member of the Corona vaccine NITI Aayog, has stated that with Pfizer indicating the supply of the vaccine, the federal government and the corporate are running in combination to import it once imaginable. Paul on Thursday stated in a observation on ‘Myths and details on India’s vaccination procedure’ that the availability of vaccines is restricted globally. Firms have their very own personal tastes, plans and constraints. Accordingly, she allocates vaccines. ”Paul may be the pinnacle of the Kovid-19 staff in India. He stated, “Once there was once indication at the availability of the vaccine from Pfizer, the central govt and the corporate set to work in combination for its import.” Additionally Learn – Well being Ministry said- If there’s a separate vaccine in the second one dose of Corona, then there may be not anything to fret about, however…
Indianorthwestgeorgianews.com

Alapan Bandopahyay retires as Bengal chief secretary, to be CM Mamata's special advisor

May 31—West Bengal chief secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay, at the centre of a faceoff between the state government and the central government, retired on Monday and was appointed by chief minister Mamata Banerjee as her special advisor. The development came on a day the West Bengal government refused to relieve Bandopadhyay to serve with the Centre in New Delhi, calling the order in this regard "unprecedented" and "unilateral."
ScienceThe Drum

A look at the emerging face of 'period power' in India

Every month, millions of women menstruate across the globe and yet the menstrual category remains very complex and under-served due to different stages of social and cultural evolution. For an emerging trend like this, the future lies in the hands of gen Z, as per the findings of a study...
Public Healthsamachar-news.com

Jharkhand Facing Acute Shortage of Covid-19 Vaccines, Says CM Hemant Soren

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday said the state is facing an acute shortage of Covid-19 vaccines and other medical requirements to fight coronavirus pandemic. In an interview to CNN-News18, he said, “We need 12 lakh vaccine doses for 18+ per month, but we got only 1.5 lakh vaccines. For 45+, we need 15 lakh vaccines per month, but we are getting only 6 lakh vaccines. When the whole country is going through this pandemic, states governments are dependent on the Centre for everything. When you (the Centre) will not help us, where will we put our grievances?”
Indiatribuneledgernews.com

'He has responsibility here': Bengal CM Mamata on chief secretary

May 31—West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said on Monday that chief secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay "has a responsibility here" as she chaired a review meeting over Cyclone Yaas, which hit Bengal last week, as well as the Covid-19 situation in the state. "I've visited Cyclone Yaas-affected Digha, chief secretary Alapan...
Public Healthkeralakaumudi.com

It's time for PM to become a leader, stop blame game, if vaccine not taken then there will be second, third, fourth and many other waves of Covid, says Rahul Gandhi

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressing a virtual press conference on Friday blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the second wave of Covid-19 and said that it is time for the Prime Minister to become a leader and stop the blame game. He said the buck stops at the Prime Minister's door as it was he who exported the vaccine and not the states. Rahul Gandhi said, "It's time that the Prime Minister should tell the country that I will arrange vaccines and become a leader and should not worry about his image."
Public Healthkeralakaumudi.com

Modi gave space for Covid, that’s why I call it ‘Movid’, Rahul Gandhi says

NEW DELHI: Launching a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s handling of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi warned that India will witness a third, fourth and fifth wave of the disease if the government did not change its vaccine strategy. Rather than events, Gandhi said, India needs a vaccine strategy. “The Prime Minister does not think strategically. He is the event manager. But we don’t need events but a strategy. People are being killed and a strategy is needed,” the Congress leader said while addressing a press conference Friday.
Public Healthraleighnews.net

PM expresses satisfaction over Haryana's COVID arrangements

New Delhi [India], May 31 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed satisfaction over the comprehensive arrangements made by the state government to control the COVID-19 pandemic. After the Chief Minister's meeting with Prime Minister Modi to apprise the latter...
Indiaalbuquerqueexpress.com

Amit Shah assure BJP delegation on resolving all concerns

New Delhi [India], June 1 (ANI): A delegation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from Lakshadweep met party chief JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday and discussed the situation in the union territory and the concerns of the locals. Amit Shah assured the BJP delegation that...
Healthmilwaukeesun.com

Why India depending on other countries for vaccines?

New Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday questioned the Centre that why is it dependent on other countries for COVID vaccines when India is of the biggest exporters of vaccines in the world. "Why has India, one of the biggest exporters of vaccines in...
Public HealthPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Op-Ed: Why India desperately needs a new — and more just — COVID vaccine policy

As India reeled under a deadly second wave of COVID-19, with massive shortages of medical supplies and hospital beds, authorities finally understood the need to rapidly vaccinate the country’s billion-plus population. Many people live densely crowded together, with little access to proper healthcare. Vaccines play an essential role in preventing severe illness from COVID-19.
EnvironmentThe Weather Channel

Heavy Rains to Lash Southern Karnataka, Kerala, Interior Andhra Pradesh

The northern limit of Southwest Monsoon currently runs across Maldive Islands, Sri Lanka, southwest Bay of Bengal, and into east-central Bay of Bengal. IMD estimates the onset of monsoon in Kerala to be around Thursday, June 3. Meanwhile, the spatial rainfall distribution has increased over Kerala. Westerly winds have strengthened...
Internetmelodyinter.com

Twitter vs India: The battle of BJP and Congress over a ‘fake toolkit’ on COVID-19

‘Twitter is trying to act as both investigator and judge’. On May 24, police visited two offices of Twitter in Delhi and Gurgaon, an action that escalated the feud between the government of India and the social media giant over new IT rules announced last February. According to the Delhi police, the visit was made to serve a notice to Twitter, part of an inquiry into a complaint about an alleged toolkit shared on Twitter that blamed the government for “COVID-19 mismanagement.” The government also sought clarification about why a tweet by Sambit Patra, the national spokesperson of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had been flagged as “manipulated media.”