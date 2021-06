Men focused direct to consumer or D2C grooming brand The Man Company has raised around Rs 50 crore primary capital from Emami making it the third investment by the FMCG major in the six-year-old Gurugram-based company. The Man Company’s board has passed a resolution to allot 49,665 equity shares to Emami Limited at an issue price of Rs 9,617.05 per share to raise Rs 50 crore, regulatory filings show.