Distinguished Medical Engineering Seminar: Takao Someya

 2021-05-27

Human skin is a large-area, multi-point, multi-modal, stretchable sensor, inspiring development of electronic skin for robots. By improving conformability, application of electronic skin expanded from robots to humans. Intimate and conformal integration of electronics with the human skin, namely smart skin, allow continuous health monitoring. The ultimate goal of smart skin is non-invasive measurement of human activities under natural conditions, enabling electronic and human skin to interactively reinforce each other. I will review recent progress of e-skins and related stretchable thin-film electronics for applications to medical, healthcare, sports, fitness, and well-being of humans and address issues and prospects of smart skins.



