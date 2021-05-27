Many teachers pressed into Indian poll duty became virus victims, families say

In the last three weeks, as I have tried to write this essay on different days, it has continued to elude me. First, I was crumbling physically and mentally in the throes of the virus. My frail body had gone weaker than ever before. I kept underestimating it, treating it like a seasonal flu, as my parents in the hinterland, 400 kilometers away from Delhi, thought about their cases. In the absence of testing facilities and doctors, we were left to fend for ourselves from the very beginning. Food felt like rubber inside my mouth, my nose felt like a useless accessory. Later I would learn that entire families of my mother’s siblings had come down with the virus.