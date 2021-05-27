Cancel
Many teachers pressed into Indian poll duty became virus victims, families say

By Alasdair Pal, Saurabh Sharma
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMATHURA, India (Reuters) - Suman Lata’s family begged her to refuse a summons to monitor elections in Uttar Pradesh state last month but, worried about losing her job, the 49-year-old mother of three went anyway, just as India’s second coronavirus wave hit a peak. Two weeks later, she was dead,...

Yogi Adityanath
Narendra Modi
#Indian#Delhi Police#State Police#Federal Police#Religious Education#Mathura#Reuters#Covid#Polling Duty#Election Duty#Teachers#Uttar Pradesh State#Sick Days#Hospitals#Lucknow#Schools#Mathura Town#Coronavirus Cases#Primary Education#Polls
Indiasandiegouniontribune.com

Assailants kill Indian ruling party politician in Kashmir

SRINAGAR, India — Assailants fatally shot a politician belonging to India’s ruling party in disputed Kashmir, police said Thursday, blaming separatist rebels for the attack. The unidentified assailants fired at Rakesh Pandita late Wednesday in the southern town of Tral, where he was visiting a friend, police said. He was...
Public Healthbrooklynrail.org

India’s Second COVID-19 Wave

In the last three weeks, as I have tried to write this essay on different days, it has continued to elude me. First, I was crumbling physically and mentally in the throes of the virus. My frail body had gone weaker than ever before. I kept underestimating it, treating it like a seasonal flu, as my parents in the hinterland, 400 kilometers away from Delhi, thought about their cases. In the absence of testing facilities and doctors, we were left to fend for ourselves from the very beginning. Food felt like rubber inside my mouth, my nose felt like a useless accessory. Later I would learn that entire families of my mother’s siblings had come down with the virus.
Public Healthmilwaukeesun.com

PM expresses satisfaction over Haryana's COVID arrangements

New Delhi [India], May 31 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed satisfaction over the comprehensive arrangements made by the state government to control the COVID-19 pandemic. After the Chief Minister's meeting with Prime Minister Modi to apprise the latter...
Public Healthjagonews24.com

Covid-19 in India: Over 1.27 lakh cases, 2,795 deaths in last 24 hours

India recorded 1,27,510 new Covid-19 cases and 2,795 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Union Health Ministry, reports The Indian Express. The ministry said cases have been declining for the past few days, with daily new cases being the lowest in 54 days. The total number of coronavirus cases now stand at 2,81,75,044 while the death toll has reached 3,31,895. There are 18,95,520 active cases at present while as many as 2,59,47,629 people have recovered from the disease. The recovery rate continues to increase and stands at 92.09 per cent on Tuesday. The weekly positivity rate currently has been pegged at 8.64 per cent while the daily positivity rate has dropped to 6.62 per cent. A total of 21,60,46,638 vaccine doses have been administered so far, the ministry said.
Public HealthForeign Policy

How My Uncle Became One of Modi’s Coronavirus Victims

On Friday, April 23, my uncle, Ali Mohammed, died from COVID-19 in New Delhi’s Holy Family Hospital. A day before, the doctors had informed us that the hospital had just eight hours of oxygen left. After that, the patients on oxygen support would gradually start dying. Last year, during the...
Public Healththekashmirimages.com

India under PM Modi successfully fought COVID-19 battle: Shah

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. Ahmedabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi successfully fought the battle against COVID-19 and managed to bring disease curve down with the help of 135 crore citizens.
Religionalbuquerqueexpress.com

'Country facing COVID-19 as govt 'interfered' in Sharia law

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 3 (ANI): Samajwadi Party MP from Moradabad ST Hasan on Wednesday sparked a row after he claimed that India is facing calamities like the COVID-19 pandemic and cyclones because National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government "interfered with Sharia law". In a video, Hasan talked about seven...
Public HealthBirmingham Star

India rose to challenges posed by COVID: Amit Shah

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 3 (ANI): India rose to the challenges posed by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Centre and State governments patiently fought the virus, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday. While speaking at the virtual inauguration of...
Internetglobalvoices.org

Twitter vs India: The battle of BJP and Congress over a ‘fake toolkit’ on COVID-19

On May 24, police visited two offices of Twitter in Delhi and Gurgaon, an action that escalated the feud between the government of India and the social media giant over new IT rules announced last February. According to the Delhi police, the visit was made to serve a notice to Twitter, part of an inquiry into a complaint about an alleged toolkit shared on Twitter that blamed the government for “COVID-19 mismanagement.” The government also sought clarification about why a tweet by Sambit Patra, the national spokesperson of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had been flagged as “manipulated media.”
Sportssamachar-news.com

Sports minister Kiren Rijiju unveils India’s uniform for Tokyo Olympics

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Thursday unveiled India’s uniform for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which is scheduled to open on July 23. The event was also attended virtually by PM Narendra Modi, who held a review meeting over the preparation of Indian athletes for the mega event.
Indiamilwaukeesun.com

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee defends Alapan Bandyopadhyay

South 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], June 2 (ANI): Hitting out at Centre for issuing a showcause notice to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Chief Advisor Alapan Bandyopadhyay under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday questioned why are Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are not prosecuted for the same.
Public HealthDaily Gate City

Son turns guilt to tribute honoring virus victims

Brian Walter believes he exposed his father to the coronavirus, which killed him in May 2020. The younger Walter sought to heal his grief and guilt by organizing a memorial for his dad and other COVID-19 victims in the Queens borough of New York. (June 1) Subscribe for more Breaking...
IndiaBirmingham Star

Amit Shah assure BJP delegation on resolving all concerns

New Delhi [India], June 1 (ANI): A delegation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from Lakshadweep met party chief JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday and discussed the situation in the union territory and the concerns of the locals. Amit Shah assured the BJP delegation that...
Christian pastor who preaches that coronavirus is 'just a cold' and a hoax to 'create a new world order' is charged after 50 of his followers clashed with police at a maskless protest

A Christian pastor who preaches that Covid-19 is a 'hoax' designed to usher in a 'new world order' has been charged with incitement. Revival Church leader Paul Furlong, 53, was arrested on Sunday morning after 50 of his devoted worshippers held an anti-lockdown protest at Narre Warren oval, in Melbourne's southeast.