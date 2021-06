The Covid-19 crisis has emerged as the single event in the 21st century that has flummoxed all and sundry across the globe. Interestingly, the ensuing blame game has also bewildered all. The experts are blaming the common people for not taking the necessary precautions that could have prevented the spread of the virus. The common people on their part are blaming their governments for not providing adequate resources - vaccines and oxygen cylinders - to mitigate the crisis. The governments are blaming China for starting the crisis, and China blames the rest of the world for making it the scapegoat.