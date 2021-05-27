Mechanical and Civil Engineering Seminar

Machine Learning approaches for predicting Seismic, Acoustic and Atmospheric Data. Abstract: Over the last decade, machine learning (ML) approaches have been increasingly relied upon for predicting responses of interest and quantifying uncertainties. The strengths of ML approaches are their speed and the ever-increasing ability to predict new scenarios where experimental/simulation data is not available. For this purpose, selecting the right approach for a specific application requires previous knowledge of the characteristics of the data. For example, is it a time series? do we have multiple outputs? is the data sparse? At Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory ML approaches have been applied to accelerate predictions for applications where accurate, fast responses are a priority. This presentation will cover the following problems: 1) K-nearest neighbors (k-NN) based approach that predicts the deposition plume after of a contaminant release given weather conditions. The technique is enhanced using imputation, rotation, and translation.2) Gradient boosting, random forests, neural networks, and other algorithms to estimate probability distribution functions of atmospheric sources from sensor measurements for multiple atmospheric models at scales ranging from 100's of meters to 1000's of kilometers. 3) Deep-learning network (DLN) to emulate seismic-phase travel times that are predicted using a global 3-dimensional earth model. The trained DLN can accurately predict seismic-phase travel times between an arbitrary event and station locations. 4) Two branch network multi-fidelity approach that combinesdeep learning and physics based models to identify earthquakes from other events recorded on seismic stations. This work was performed under the auspices of the U.S. Department of Energy by Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory under Contract DE-AC52-07NA27344.