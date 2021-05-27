CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Engineering

Mechanical and Civil Engineering Seminar

caltech.edu
 2021-05-27

Machine Learning approaches for predicting Seismic, Acoustic and Atmospheric Data. Abstract: Over the last decade, machine learning (ML) approaches have been increasingly relied upon for predicting responses of interest and quantifying uncertainties. The strengths of ML approaches are their speed and the ever-increasing ability to predict new scenarios where experimental/simulation data is not available. For this purpose, selecting the right approach for a specific application requires previous knowledge of the characteristics of the data. For example, is it a time series? do we have multiple outputs? is the data sparse? At Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory ML approaches have been applied to accelerate predictions for applications where accurate, fast responses are a priority. This presentation will cover the following problems: 1) K-nearest neighbors (k-NN) based approach that predicts the deposition plume after of a contaminant release given weather conditions. The technique is enhanced using imputation, rotation, and translation.2) Gradient boosting, random forests, neural networks, and other algorithms to estimate probability distribution functions of atmospheric sources from sensor measurements for multiple atmospheric models at scales ranging from 100's of meters to 1000's of kilometers. 3) Deep-learning network (DLN) to emulate seismic-phase travel times that are predicted using a global 3-dimensional earth model. The trained DLN can accurately predict seismic-phase travel times between an arbitrary event and station locations. 4) Two branch network multi-fidelity approach that combinesdeep learning and physics based models to identify earthquakes from other events recorded on seismic stations. This work was performed under the auspices of the U.S. Department of Energy by Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory under Contract DE-AC52-07NA27344.

www.caltech.edu

Comments / 0

Related
caltech.edu

IQIM Postdoctoral and Graduate Student Seminar

Practical quantum error correction with biased noise qubits and XZZX code. Abstract: Scalable, fault-tolerant (FT) quantum error correction (QEC) remains a daunting task because of challenging threshold requirements and significant resource cost of quantum hardware and classical systems control. A particularly resource-heavy subroutine used in several QEC codes is called magic-state distillation (MSD). Considering the physical error rates of first-generation quantum devices, the overhead costs for MSD can completely overwhelm the quantum advantage promised otherwise. In this talk I will show how native gate operations available in a qubit architecture that experience biased-noise can be leveraged in the XZZX surface-code for high-threshold, low-overhead FT QEC. In particular, I will discuss a new noise-aware protocol for high-fidelity preparation of input states used in MSD. With this protocol we are able to significantly reduce the resource cost of MSD with modest system requirements, bringing us a step closer to achieve practical quantum computing with system parameters that are within reach of current experiments.
EDUCATION
The Daily Collegian

Engineering science and mechanics professor receives lifetime achievement award

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — SPIE, the international society for optics and photonics, recently honored Akhlesh Lakhtakia, Evan Pugh University Professor and Charles Godfrey Binder Professor of Engineering Science and Mechanics, with the 2022 SPIE Smart Structures and Materials Lifetime Achievement Award. This award recognizes Lakhtakia’s contributions to the field of smart structures and materials and his impact on the field’s community.
EDUCATION
The Daily Collegian

Engineering science and mechanics head elected to two international posts

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Judith Todd, P.B. Breneman Chair, professor and department head of engineering science and mechanics at Penn State, was recently elected as president of ASM International and as planning chair for The Franklin Institute’s Committee on Science and the Arts. Judith Todd, P.B. Breneman Chair, professor and...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
umass.edu

Annual Distinguished Scientist and Engineer Seminar Series Welcomes Ekundayo Shittu

As part of the Annual Distinguished Scientist and Engineer Seminar Series, the College of Natural Sciences and the College of Engineering are pleased to bring Ekundayo Shittu to campus to address the topic of equitable accessibility in sustainability transitions. He will also share with graduate students his thoughts on how to reverse-engineer the paths to a successful academic career. Shittu earned his Ph.D. in industrial engineering and operations research from UMass Amherst and is currently an associate professor in the department of engineering management and systems engineering at the George Washington University.
AMHERST, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aerospace Engineering#Civil Engineering#Data Science#Nuclear Engineering#Mechanical Engineering#Atmospheric Data Abstract#Dln#Physical Life Science#Balseiro Institute#Argentinian#The University Of Florida#X Computational Group
caltech.edu

Geometry and Topology Seminar

In this talk, I will discuss a new duality that was recently discovered in joint work with David Ayala and Nick Rozenblyum, which we refer to as reflection. In essence, reflection amounts to two dual methods for reconstructing objects, based on a stratification of the category that they live in. As a basic example, an abelian group can be reconstructed on the one hand in terms of its p-completions and its rationalization, or on the other (reflected) hand in terms of its p-torsion components and its corationalization; and these both come from a certain "closed-open decomposition" of the category of abelian groups.
MATHEMATICS
Dayton Daily News

Col. Richter returns to lead AFIT’s Civil Engineer School

Col. Laurie Richter returned to the Air Force Institute of Technology in June to serve as the dean of the Civil Engineer School. It is a homecoming for her as she earned her master’s degree in engineering and environmental management from AFIT in 2001 and then served as a course director in the CE school for three years.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
caltech.edu

TAPIR Seminar

LIGO and Virgo have now reported more than 50 gravitational-wave signals from coalescing compact binaries. The paths that these objects trace around each other in the fragments of seconds before they merge can contain a wealth of information about the previous lives of these objects. Binary compact objects have two overarching formation channels: isolated, in which the pair live from birth to death as a binary without any external influence, and dynamical, in which two compact objects become bound in a populous environment like a star cluster. Isolated binaries are expected to trace circular paths around each other close to merger. However, when binaries form dynamically, their paths can be elliptical. In this talk, I explain how different formation channels lead to different distributions of eccentricity. I present eccentricity measurements obtained for LIGO and Virgo's binary black holes, including new results from GWTC-2. Finally, I show how the orbital eccentricity of binaries in GWTC-2 have implications for every binary so far detected by LIGO and Virgo.
ASTRONOMY
The Guardian

Assistant Engineer (Mechanical)

Property Services is a Hampshire County Council in-house team of multi-disciplinary construction professionals and specialist support staff delivering a range of property functions ranging from new build, refurbishments, and extensions through to maintenance and compliance activities. It encompasses the HCC estate and those of our partner organisations and will include schools, offices, libraries, fire stations and police premises.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Engineering
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
Argentina
CBS San Francisco

UC Merced Mechanical Engineering Student Dreaming Big As He Helps Others

by Jennifer Mistrot and Elizabeth Cook MERCED (KPIX 5) — Having many talents and abilities is a hallmark of all Students Rising Above scholars. But so is being smart, focused and curious. SRA scholar Centurion Barron is no exception. Barron’s knack for mechanical engineering drives his ability to fix just about anything, including cars owned by friends and family, who often pay the 22-year-old UC Merced senior to perform basic maintenance, like oil changes, on their vehicles. “I am more of a hands-on kind of person. That’s exactly the kind of job I would love to go for,” said Barron. “I work on...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
caltech.edu

Ultralight Coilable Structures

In this lecture Professor Pellegrino will present novel lightweight modular structures that can be tightly coiled for launch and robustly deployed in orbit, for future space missions. The structural concept, inspired by solar sails, combines origami packaging techniques with coilable thin shells that are built from composite materials. The packaging and deployment of these structures have been demonstrated through numerical simulations and proof-of-concept physical models. Professor Pellegrino will also present preliminary results from still ongoing research on several specific questions related to the design of these structures, to meet the requirements of specific space missions. These questions include: the localization of the deformation of thin shells during coiling, the stability of fiber-reinforced polymers held coiled for a long period of time, and the buckling and post-buckling behavior of space structures based on thin shells. Another important topic that will be discussed is the modeling and prediction of the dynamic behavior of these large and complex space structures.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
caltech.edu

Diverse Minds Seminar

The Hierarchy of Knowledge in Machine Learning & Related Fields and its Consequences. Due to the pandemic, this workshop will be available via Zoom Webinar. The workshop is open to the Caltech community. Feminist and race and gender scholars have long critiqued "the view from nowhere" that assumes science is...
EDUCATION
Interesting Engineering

Scientists Bemused to Find Liquid Light at Room Temperature

What if your computer processor could only work at less than -200°C? Well, such is the case with almost all quantum computers, as heat tends to create errors in the qubits used in quantum computing. However, recent research reveals that liquified electric power has the potential to allow quantum computers to work at room temperature, just like your laptop, and this is not the only seemingly impossible problem liquid light can solve.
SCIENCE
ComicBook

NASA's Latest Discovery Could Prove Life on Mars

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover has collected its first two samples from the Red Planet, and scientists are already suggesting it could be a positive sign to those hoping to find some form of alien life on the planet. The samples were collected between September 6th and 8th from the same rock on the surface of the planet.
ASTRONOMY
healththoroughfare.com

The Big Bang Didn’t Occur Out of Nothing, and NASA Astrophysicist Explains Further

Leaning for sure how things unfolded roughly 13.7 billion years ago can be really challenging. That’s the time when the biggest event of all occurred: the Big Bang. Astronomers believe that was the moment when our Universe was born, but both science and common sense raise the ultimate question: what caused the Big Bang itself?
ASTRONOMY
Redorbit.com

SpaceX to Launch Fuel Depot Into Space

Orbit Fab has tapped SpaceX to launch the first propellant depot in space as part of a rideshare that also includes the second of Intuitive Machines’ series of lunar landers. The depot, officially called Tanker-002, will be launched on a Falcon 9 rocket and maneuver close to a geostationary orbit around Earth.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ScienceAlert

A New Paper Claims Photosynthesis Could Be Possible in The Clouds of Venus

The putative detection of phosphine gas in the atmosphere of Venus raised the fascinating question of whether it could be of biological origin. Given how inhospitable Venus appears to be to life as we know it, the question raised a furor. But scientists have now determined that the hellacious planet could indeed be habitable after all – aloft in the clouds, high above the scorching surface. Specifically, the level of solar irradiation at specific altitudes is comparable to solar irradiation on Earth, meaning that airborne photosynthesizing microbes could conceivably survive at those altitudes. Moreover, the thick cloud layer would provide some protection...
ASTRONOMY
VISTA.Today

Veteran of Land Planning, Landscape Architecture Joins Spotts, Stevens, and McCoy’s Civil Engineering Division

Spotts, Stevens, and McCoy (SSM) — a regional engineering, environmental, and surveying firm — has welcomed Scott T. Miller to its Civil Engineering Division as Manager of Land Development Services. In this role, Miller is responsible for managing all phases of the land planning process, including landscape architecture and site...
STEVENS, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy