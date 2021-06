Tens of thousands of EU citizens in the UK could lose their legal status next month because of an “arbitrary” deadline that will leave vulnerable people in an “intolerable situation”, MPs and peers have warned.There is just over a month to go before the government’s deadline for the EU settlement scheme (EUSS) – which guarantees post-Brexit residency – closes on 30 June.More than 50 parliamentarians from all parties and in both houses have written a joint-letter to Boris Johnson warning that EU citizens will be forced out of the country “overnight” unless the “cliff-edge” is removed.They say that even if...