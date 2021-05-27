Science Cafe

Please join us for a VIRTUAL New Bedford Science Café on Tues., 6/1, at 7 p.m. Our guest Keith Lovett, Director of the Buttonwood Park Zoo and wildlife conservationist, will discuss “The Role of the Modern Zoo; Utilizing genetic science for the conservation of species.” Gone is the menagerie style of public zoo animal displays. As Keith will tell us more about, given today’s plight of many wildlife species becoming threatened or endangered, the modern zoo is working to maintain sustainable, genetically diverse animal populations as well as conserve species in the wild.