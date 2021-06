For the last 24 hours, India’s Twitter have been in panic mode amid rumours that from Wednesday social media giants like Twitter and Facebook will be banned due to a new set of information technology rules.In late February the companies were given three months to comply with the new directive, which comes into effect from 26 May, and had been warned that failure to do so could result in them losing their status as content “intermediaries” – and therefore the legal protections they have over what content is posted on their platforms.So far none of Twitter, Facebook or Instagram have complied...