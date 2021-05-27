Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Ad volatility hits profit at UK Daily Mail publisher

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VaHUA_0aCzlOZp00

LONDON (Reuters) -The publisher of the Daily Mail reported a 20% drop in pretax profit in its first half as its consumer business, which also includes freesheet Metro, was hurt by volatile ad markets and events and exhibitions were hit by COVID restrictions.

Daily Mail and General Trust Chief Executive Paul Zwillenberg said the company’s businesses performed as expected given the market conditions.

“We saw good revenue and profit growth from Mail Online and a solid performance from Mail print titles,” he said in an interview on Thursday.

“Not surprisingly Metro and our events businesses continued to be impacted by the pandemic and they were a drag on the overall results.”

The company said the advertising outlook for consumer media was difficult to predict, but circulation revenues were expected to be resilient, helped by a Daily Mail cover price increase.

Shares in DMGT have been boosted by its 20% stake in used car seller Cazoo, which said in March it would go public in New York through a merger with AJAX I Acquisition Corp.

Zwillenberg said he was delighted to see Cazoo go from strength to strength, with DMGT’s stake valued at $1.35 billion, an eight-times return in three years.

He said DMGT would be locked-up for six months after Cazoo goes public, and he declined to comment on the longer term.

“The focus is on getting the transaction away and helping Cazoo settle into life as a public company,” he said.

DMGT reported pretax profit of 47 million pounds ($66.35 million) for the six months to end-March on revenue down 12% on an underlying basis to 580 million pounds.

Its shares were trading up 3.5% in early deals.

($1 = 0.7084 pounds)

Reuters

Reuters

129K+
Followers
151K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Profit Growth#Trading Revenue#Online Advertising#Revenue Growth#Market Volatility#Uk Daily Mail#The Daily Mail#Covid#Mail Online#Dmgt#Ajax I Acquisition Corp#Volatile Ad Markets#Mail Print Titles#Pretax Profit#Circulation Revenues#Company#Consumer Media#Outlook#Market Conditions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Country
U.K.
Related
MarketsLife Style Extra

FTSE UK Index Series Annual Review June 2021

FTSE Russell announces the quarterly changes to the FTSE UK Index Series. All constituent changes will be applied after the close of business on Friday, 18 June 2021 and will be effective on Monday, 21 June 2021 (rankings by capitalisation are as at close of business on Tuesday, 01 June 2021):Please note: Index review changes included within the attached files may be subject to revision until close of business Friday, 04 June 2021. Effective Monday, 07 June 2021, the index review changes will be considered final. Any subsequent changes will generally only be considered in exceptional circumstances, in accordance with the FTSE Russell recalculation policy and guidelines.Constituent changes can be accessed via the attachment below:
Financial ReportsShareCast

B&M European Value Retail warns on lower UK revenues as profits soar

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (DI) B&M European Value Retail warned 2022 UK revenues would be lower against tough comparatives as it reported better than expected annual profits driven by soaring sales during the Covid-19 pandemic. 7,061.26. 09:20 03/06/21. 4,057.69. 09:20 03/06/21. 4,041.13. 09:20 03/06/21. 2,807.43. 09:20 03/06/21. -0.75%. -21.17.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

UK reports highest share of businesses open since June 2020

The proportion of British businesses that were open in the first half of May rose to its highest since June 2020 at 87%, up from 83% in the previous two-week period, as COVID restrictions lifted, official figures showed on Thursday. The proportion of employees on furlough sank to 8%, equivalent...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-European stocks slip ahead of data deluge, UK shares lag

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) * Remy Cointreau slips from record high (Adds comments, updates prices) June 3 (Reuters) - European stocks slipped from all-time highs on Thursday, as investors awaited U.S. economic data...
StocksBusiness Insider

FTSE 100 Drifts Lower Ahead Of US Data

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks fell notably on Thursday, with ex-dividend trades and B&M European Value Retail's downbeat earnings outlook weighing on markets. The British pound held steady on the back of upbeat services sector data showing the strongest rise in business activity in 24 years last month. The benchmark FTSE...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

AMC shares jump another 13% as Reddit rally extends

(Reuters) - Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc jumped 12.7% in premarket trading on Thursday, extending a social-media driven rally that has lifted the movie theater operator's stock by more than 500% since mid-May. AMC's stock nearly doubled to $62.55 on Wednesday and was last up at about $70.50 in early deals.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Shares in Italy's Illimity jumps on report of interest from ION

MILAN, June 3 (Reuters) - Shares in Italy’s Illimity rose as much as 6% on Thursday lifted by a report privately-owned ION Group is interested in the Italian digital lender and bad loan specialist. Italian daily Il Messaggero reported in its MoltoEconomia supplement that ION wanted to take a “significant” stake which could however remain below the threshold that triggers a mandatory takeover bid. It was not immediately possible to reach ION and Illimity for comment. The report said Illimity had denied having had any contacts with ION or having received any proposal.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Crypto firms fall short on anti-money laundering rules, UK watchdog says

Many cryptocurrency firms are not meeting Britain's anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing rules, the country's financial watchdog said on Thursday, showing how some parts of the emerging sector are struggling to meet required standards. The cryptocurrency world has been plagued through its 12-year life by lax standards on money laundering...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

EU court backs Tesco workers in equal pay dispute

Thousands of current and former employees of UK supermarket group Tesco (TSCO.L) on Thursday won the support of Europe's top court in their fight for equal pay in a judgment that could affect other retailers. Tesco found itself in the spotlight after about 6,000 current or former employees took their...
TrafficPosted by
Reuters

UK petrol sales hit pre-pandemic levels

UK demand for road fuel - mainly petrol and diesel - has returned to pre-pandemic levels, official data released on Thursday showed, after the country eased coronavirus-related restrictions following a successful vaccination programme. Fuel consumption dropped sharply in March 2020 as the UK government announced tight restrictions on movement. The...
BusinessShareCast

Anglo American

Anglo American (UK): Demerger of Thungela Resources (UK) Further to the FTSE Russell notice published on 18 May 2021 and subject to the completion of the demerger of Thungela Resources (UK, non-constituent) from Anglo American (UK, constituent), please see details of affected indexes and effective dates below:. For further information...
StocksThe Independent

London markets bounce higher on back of buoyant mining stocks

London stocks lifted after the bank holiday weekend on the back of a strong showing by mining firms and positive manufacturing figures. The latest PMI data for the manufacturing sector showed strong growth and a positive rebound in the economy. It was roundly welcomed by UK traders and boosted commodity...
BusinessUS News and World Report

UK Competition Watchdog Approves Adevinta Acquisition of EBay Classified Ads Unit

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's competition watchdog on Wednesday approved Norway's Adevinta's planned acquisition of U.S. e-commerce group eBay's classified ads business. The Competition and Markets Authority said in a statement it would not refer the acquisition or eBay's purchase of a minority stake in Adevinta to further investigation. The two...
Real Estateukinvestormagazine.co.uk

Analysts see this UK housebuilder’s profit rising 20% in 2021

The latest release from Nationwide recorded a 10.9% increase in property prices in the year to March, the fastest rate in around seven years. The boom in the UK housing market was helped by tax incentives offered by the UK government, as well as a broad 'race for space' observed in buyers scrambling to upsize to rural properties "with people reassessing their needs in the wake of the pandemic," outlined by Nationwide's chief economist Robert Gardner in the report.
IndustryPosted by
Crain's Chicago Business

Drop in COVID testing to hit Abbott profit

(Bloomberg)—Abbott Laboratories fell after the company warned that profits for the year would be lower than expected as demand for Covid-19 testing erodes. The health-care company said on Tuesday it expects full-year adjusted earnings from continuing operations to range from $4.30 a share to $4.50. In January, the company forecast at least $5 per share. Abbott’s stock was down about 8.5 percent this afternoon.
MarketsLife Style Extra

London midday: Stocks extend gains after manufacturing data

(Sharecast News) - London equity markets had extended gains by midday on Tuesday, with energy and mining stocks pacing the advance as investors mulled an encouraging reading on the UK manufacturing sector. The FTSE 100 was up 1.2% at 7,104.49 after a survey showed manufacturing growth surged to a new...