Scientists are zapping clouds with electricity to make it rain

By Stephanie Bailey, CNN
msn.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith a harsh, desert climate and an average rainfall of just four inches (10 cm) a year, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) needs more freshwater. In search of a solution, it has been funding science projects from around the world to try to make it rain. One of these projects...

Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find safer, greener way to make solar cells

Scientists at SPECIFIC Innovation and Knowledge Centre, Swansea University, have found a way to replace the toxic, unsustainable solvents currently needed to make the next generation of solar technology. Printed carbon perovskite solar cells have been described as a likely front runner to the market because they are extremely efficient...
technootips.com

Scientists have Generated Electricity from Wi-Fi Signals

Singapore: Wi-Fi transmitters and receivers are now everywhere. Now, thanks to special technology, small devices can be run by converting unnecessary Wi-Fi into electricity. The Scientists in Singapore have Generated Electricity from Wi-Fi Signals. In Wi-Fi, we use a 2.4 GHz radio-free frequency and its signal is lost in many...
Newswise

Study pinpoints key causes of ocean circulation change

Newswise — Researchers have identified the key factors that influence a vital pattern of ocean currents. The Atlantic meridional overturning circulation (AMOC) carries warm water from the tropics northward. Many scientists think that this heat transport makes areas including north-west Europe and the UK warmer than they would otherwise be.
Bangor Daily News

Study blames climate change for 37 percent of global heat deaths

More than one-third of the world’s heat deaths each year are due directly to global warming, according to the latest study to calculate the human cost of climate change. But scientists say that’s only a sliver of climate’s overall toll — even more people die from other extreme weather amplified by global warming such as storms, flooding and drought — and the heat death numbers will grow exponentially with rising temperatures.
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Silicon and rhenium make transverse electricity from heat

A layered crystal of rhenium and silicon can produce electricity at right angles to heat flowing through it, according to Ohio State University. This is not the first time that ‘transverse thermoelectricity’ has been demonstrated but, according to the researchers, it is the first time it has shown notable efficiency.
theclevelandamerican.com

Science.-Weather patterns like El Niño drove human evolution

MADRID, 1 (EUROPA PRESS) Climatic patterns such as El Niño were the main drivers of environmental change in sub-Saharan Africa in the last 620,000 years, the time frame for the evolution of our species. This allowed the group to reevaluate the existing climate framework of human evolution, a scientific consortium...
earth.com

Atlantic Ocean circulation driven largely by winds

In a new study from the University of Exeter, researchers have identified the key factors that influence the Atlantic meridional overturning circulation (AMOC). This critical ocean current pattern carries warm water from the tropics northward. “The Atlantic meridional overturning circulation (AMOC) is pivotal for regional and global climate due to...
earth.com

Young Earth was heated by extreme levels of atmospheric CO2

Three to four billion years ago, a young Earth was heated up by extremely high atmospheric CO2 levels, according to a new study from the University of Cologne. The greenhouse gas effect may also explain why ocean temperatures were high at this time. Despite the fact that the sun shone...
News-Medical.net

Scientists use an original approach to resolve the 3D structure of flaviviruses

In a recent study, Australian scientists used an original approach to resolve the 3D structure of flaviviruses with an unprecedented level of detail, identifying small molecules known as 'pocket factors' as new therapeutic targets. Flaviviruses infect humans by mosquito or tick bite, with symptoms ranging from fever and myalgia to...
Phys.org

Using fossil plant molecules to track down the Green Sahara

Researchers have developed a new concept to explain the phenomenon known as Green Sahara. They demonstrate that a permanent vegetation cover in the Sahara was only possible under two overlapping rainy seasons. Dr. Enno Schefuß of MARUM—Center for Marine Environmental Sciences of the University of Bremen, Dr. Rachid Cheddadi of the University of Montpellier, and their colleagues have now published their study in the journal PNAS.
Phys.org

Researchers connect climate features to the variability of global tropical storm days from 1965 to 2019

Nearly two billion people live in a region where tropical cyclones (TC) are an annual threat. TCs are deadly and can cause billions of dollars in economic losses worldwide. During peak season in the Northern Hemisphere, typically July through October, about two TCs develop or are ongoing every day. However, this and overall TC frequency vary substantially year-to-year.
mobileworldlive.com

Orange makes secure cloud pact for French market

Orange inked a deal with IT and consultancy company Capgemini to create a cloud platform designed to meet strict security requirements defined by the French state. The Bleu venture aims to provide services to public and private institutions dealing with sensitive data throughout France. The pair will also work with Microsoft on the offer.
Cosmos

Oxygen declining in the world’s lakes

The world’s lakes and oceans are filled with dissolved oxygen (O2), which aquatic species rely on to breathe. But research published in Nature has found that oxygen levels in temperate lakes are declining rapidly. “All complex life depends on oxygen. It’s the support system for aquatic food webs. And when...
Newswise

Extreme CO2 greenhouse effect heated up the young Earth

Newswise — Very high atmospheric CO2 levels can explain the high temperatures on the still young Earth three to four billion years ago. At the time, our Sun shone with only 70 to 80 per cent of its present intensity. Nevertheless, the climate on the young Earth was apparently quite warm because there was hardly any glacial ice. This phenomenon is known as the 'paradox of the young weak Sun.' Without an effective greenhouse gas, the young Earth would have frozen into a lump of ice. Whether CO2, methane, or an entirely different greenhouse gas heated up planet Earth is a matter of debate among scientists. New research by Dr Daniel Herwartz of the University of Cologne, Professor Dr Andreas Pack of the University of Göttingen, and Professor Dr Thorsten Nagel of the University of Aarhus (Denmark) now suggests that high CO2 levels are a plausible explanation. This would also solve another geoscientific problem: ocean temperatures that were apparently too high. The article "A CO2 greenhouse efficiently warmed the early Earth and decreased seawater 18O/16O before the onset of plate tectonics" appears in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
EurekAlert

Men make more extreme choices and decisions, find scientists

This is the main finding of new research involving more than 50,000 participants in 97 samples, published in the prestigious journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America (PNAS). The findings show that the more extreme choices and decisions of men can be both...
NASA

NASA Selects 2 Missions to Study ‘Lost Habitable’ World of Venus

NASA has selected two new missions to Venus, Earth’s nearest planetary neighbor. Part of NASA’s Discovery Program, the missions aim to understand how Venus became an inferno-like world when it has so many other characteristics similar to ours – and may have been the first habitable world in the solar system, complete with an ocean and Earth-like climate.