Artists perform in anti-government protest in Colombia
Artists of all kinds, from musicians to actors and dancers, speak out and perform during a new protest against the government of Colombian President Ivan Duque in the city of Medellin. Musicians play in street side orchestras, and actors perform live theatre, as they express their dissatisfaction with the government. Demonstrations have continued in the face of a violent, deadly police crackdown that has drawn international condemnation in the country.www.msn.com