Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

No relation to reality: UK PM Johnson brushes off ex-aide’s claims

By William James Michael Holden
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AqZLd_0aCzl7ej00
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street in London, Britain, May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday brushed aside allegations from his former chief aide that his failings had caused tens of thousands of unnecessary deaths from COVID-19, saying “some of the commentary” bore no relation to reality.

Dominic Cummings, who was Johnson's right-hand man until late last year, delivered a withering attack on his former boss during seven hours of testimony before a parliamentary committee on Wednesday, casting Johnson as incompetent, disorganised and unfit to be the prime minister. read more

With almost 128,000 deaths, the United Kingdom has the world's fifth highest official COVID-19 toll, far higher than the government's initial worst-case estimates of 20,000. Cummings said the government's ineptitude and delay had led to many more deaths than necessary.

Asked if that accusation was true, Johnson said: "No, I don't think so, but of course this has been an incredibly difficult series of decisions, none of which we've taken lightly.

"We've followed to the best we can, the data and the guidance that we've had."

NO 'RELATION TO REALITY'

Johnson's poll ratings have rebounded sharply this year thanks to a fast rollout of vaccines, despite an initial response to the pandemic last year that produced a higher death toll than in some comparable European countries.

During seven hours of explosive testimony, Cummings said Johnson had dismissed the virus as a scare story and likened the prime minister to an out of control shopping cart. read more

"Some of the commentary I've heard doesn't bear any relation to reality," Johnson told reporters, saying the public wanted the government to focus on taking the country out of the pandemic lockdown.

Asked about the allegation from Cummings that Johnson had said he would rather "let the bodies pile high" than impose a second lockdown, an accusation he has previously denied, the prime minister merely said: "I make no comment on it."

Health minister Matt Hancock also hit back at Cummings on Thursday after the former aide accused him of repeatedly lying to colleagues and the public about the government's response.

"These allegations that were put yesterday ... are serious allegations and I welcome the opportunity ... to put formally on the record that these unsubstantiated allegations around honesty are not true, and that I've been straight with people in public and in private throughout," Hancock told parliament.

One of the most damning allegations from Cummings was that it was nonsense the government had thrown a "protective ring around" care homes at the start of the pandemic, and that instead people had been sent back from hospital who had contracted the coronavirus. read more

"We did everything we could to protect the NHS (National Health Service) and to protect care homes as well," Johnson said.

The opposition Labour Party said Hancock should lose his job if he lied. But lawmakers from Johnson's governing Conservative Party rallied around him in parliament.

Jeremy Hunt, a Conservative former health secretary and co-chairman of the committee at which Cummings had appeared, said the former aide's accusations should be treated as unproven until there was evidence to back them up.

Hancock is also due to face further questioning from media at a news conference later.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

129K+
Followers
150K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Hancock
Person
Dominic Cummings
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservative Party#Uk#Uk#British Parliament#Nhs#National Health Service#Labour Party#Unnecessary Deaths#Estimates#Explosive Testimony#European Countries#Honesty#Casting Johnson#United Kingdom#Ratings#Attack
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
U.K.
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
Related
Public HealthTelegraph

Boris Johnson faces growing pressure from Tory MPs to push ahead with unlocking on June 21

Boris Johnson faces growing pressure from Tory MPs to push ahead with unlocking on June 21, as scientists remain split on whether they believe it should be delayed. Senior Conservatives warned that unless the data on the Delta variant of coronavirus - the renamed strain previously known as the Indian strain - worsened significantly, it would be hard to justify postponing the final step in the roadmap out of restrictions.
Public HealthThe Guardian

Boris Johnson says no evidence to delay England reopening

Downing Street believes early data shows England can forge ahead with the 21 June unlocking despite a chorus of warnings from scientists about rising case rates linked to the Delta variant first identified in India. Matt Hancock, the health secretary, said there were encouraging signs vaccines were breaking the link...
U.K.bbcgossip.com

Matt Hancock has Boris Johnson’s backing – for now | Katy Balls

To sack the health secretary would be to lend weight to Dominic Cummings’ criticisms of the prime minister. When Dominic Cummings gave evidence to MPs last week, few cabinet ministers came away unscathed. But one man suffered the most: Matt Hancock. While the former senior No 10 aide pulled no punches with his former boss, Boris Johnson – declaring him unfit to lead – it was the health secretary who ended up bearing the brunt of Cummings’ attacks.
Public Healthdistincttoday.net

Boris Johnson ‘ranted at Matt Hancock over care home testing failure’

Boris Johnson launched an expletive-laden rant at Matt Hancock over care home testing failures as Covid spread, it was claimed today. The PM is said to have raged at the Health Secretary over the lack of screening for people discharged from hospitals into homes when he returned to work after his own near-miss from the disease in March last year.
U.K.Click2Houston.com

Rule Britannia? Critics question Johnson's flagship plans

LONDON – Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants to build a national flagship to travel the world’s oceans promoting British trade and investment. But critics are suggesting it is he who is at sea. Johnson announced his plans over the weekend, saying the vessel would be the first of its kind...
CelebritiesThe Guardian

Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds to delay honeymoon

Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds have opted not to take an immediate honeymoon, as congratulations flowed in following their secret wedding on Saturday. The couple are instead expected to take time off and celebrate their marriage with a larger group of family and friends next summer, after a surprise ceremony in Westminster Cathedral and a low-key Downing Street garden reception.
Public HealthNews4Jax.com

Boris Johnson defends virus record after ex-aide's attack

LONDON – Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday rejected claims by his former chief aide that he botched Britain's coronavirus response and is unfit for office, denying an allegation his government oversaw tens of thousands of needless deaths. Health Secretary Matt Hancock also hit back after Dominic Cummings singled him...
Public Healthyournews.com

UK health minister says ex-PM aide’s COVID-19 lies claim are untrue

LONDON (Reuters) -British health minister Matt Hancock said on Thursday “unsubstantiated allegations” from the prime minister’s former chief aide that he had lied to colleagues and the public about the government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic were untrue. Dominic Cummings, who was Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s right hand man until...
Public Healthinvesting.com

UK PM's ineptitude led to tens of thousands of deaths, ex-aide says

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's inept handling of the COVID pandemic led to tens of thousands of unnecessary deaths, and officials even feared he would ask to be injected with the virus on television to show it was benign, his former chief adviser said on Wednesday. With...
Public HealthPosted by
AFP

Ex-aide brands UK's Johnson 'unfit' to be PM over Covid failures

Britain's government "disastrously" failed the public by mishandling its coronavirus pandemic response, former top adviser Dominic Cummings told lawmakers on Wednesday, calling Prime Minister Boris Johnson "unfit for the job". "Tens of thousands of people died who didn't need to die," Cummings, an abrasive political strategist who masterminded Brexit, said in an excoriating account that blamed senior ministers and officials including himself for getting it wrong at the outset. Cummings said Johnson was recklessly insouciant in the early days of the crisis in February 2020, even volunteering to get infected with Covid-19 live on television to show there was nothing to fear. But he said that even after nearly dying himself from the virus weeks later, the prime minister declined to learn from mistakes and ignored scientists' advice in September to introduce a second lockdown, leading to many more deaths over winter.