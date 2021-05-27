Special Weather Statement issued for Bartholomew, Brown, Clay, Daviess, Decatur, Delaware, Greene by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-25 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued late tonight by around 1215 AM CDT /115 AM EDT/. Target Area: Knox; Sullivan The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois Wabash River at Riverton and Hutsonville. .Minor flooding remains on the Wabash River in western Indiana in the Riverton and Hutsonville areas. Rainfall of 2 to 3 inches fell across central Indiana since last night. This has prolonged flooding along the Wabash. An additional half to one inch of rain is expected through midweek. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Tuesday, May 25 The Flood Warning continues for the Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site. * Until Tuesday, May 25. * There is no current observed data. * Flood stage is 16.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river will rise to 17.6 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall to 17.5 feet and begin rising again early Wednesday morning. It will rise to 18.6 feet Saturday evening. It will then fall below flood stage Monday evening. * Impact...At 18.0 feet, Seep water occurs behind levees on Indiana side. Hutson Creek begins to overflow from backwater. Old Darwin Road and a few rural roads in eastern Clark and Crawford counties in Illinois are impassable. Low agricultural land floods.