Special Weather Statement issued for Bartholomew, Brown, Clay, Daviess, Decatur, Delaware, Greene by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 05:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-27 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bartholomew; Brown; Clay; Daviess; Decatur; Delaware; Greene; Hamilton; Hancock; Hendricks; Henry; Jackson; Jennings; Johnson; Knox; Lawrence; Madison; Marion; Martin; Monroe; Morgan; Owen; Putnam; Randolph; Rush; Shelby; Sullivan; Vigo Areas of Fog Possible through Daybreak Areas of fog will impact southern and eastern portions of central Indiana early this morning. Visibilities may be reduced below a mile in spots. Motorists are encouraged to exercise caution when driving and be aware for rapidly changing visibility. Use low beam headlights and allow extra time to reach your destination.alerts.weather.gov