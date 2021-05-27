Cancel
Bartholomew County, IN

Special Weather Statement issued for Bartholomew, Brown, Clay, Daviess, Decatur, Delaware, Greene by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 05:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-27 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bartholomew; Brown; Clay; Daviess; Decatur; Delaware; Greene; Hamilton; Hancock; Hendricks; Henry; Jackson; Jennings; Johnson; Knox; Lawrence; Madison; Marion; Martin; Monroe; Morgan; Owen; Putnam; Randolph; Rush; Shelby; Sullivan; Vigo Areas of Fog Possible through Daybreak Areas of fog will impact southern and eastern portions of central Indiana early this morning. Visibilities may be reduced below a mile in spots. Motorists are encouraged to exercise caution when driving and be aware for rapidly changing visibility. Use low beam headlights and allow extra time to reach your destination.

alerts.weather.gov
Daviess County, INweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Daviess, Greene, Knox by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-18 22:24:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-22 00:48:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued late tonight by around 115 AM EDT /1215 AM CDT/. Target Area: Daviess; Greene; Knox The National Weather Service in Indianapolis IN has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois White River at Elliston. Wabash River at Montezuma and Terre Haute. .Minor flooding is expected on the Wabash and White Rivers starting by late tomorrow. Rainfall of 2 to 3 inches fell across central Indiana since last night. This has allowed flooding to reoccur along the rivers. An additional half to one inch of rain is expected through midweek. The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a * Flood Warning for the White River at Elliston. * From Tuesday evening to late Friday night. * At 8:00 AM EDT Monday the stage was 11.3 feet. * Flood stage is 18.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tomorrow evening to a crest of 19.7 feet early Thursday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday afternoon. * Impact...At 20.0 feet, River Road north of CR 150 W in Greene County is flooded. Low agricultural fields flood.
Bartholomew County, INRepublic

Flood advisory issued for Bartholomew County, surrounding counties

INDIANAPOLIS — The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a flood advisory for northern Bartholomew County, and several surrounding counties. Northern Monroe County in south central Indiana…. East Central Owen County in west central Indiana…. The warning is in effect until 9:30 a.m. At 6:18 a.m., doppler radar indicated...
Knox County, INweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Knox, Sullivan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-25 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued late tonight by around 1215 AM CDT /115 AM EDT/. Target Area: Knox; Sullivan The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois Wabash River at Riverton and Hutsonville. .Minor flooding remains on the Wabash River in western Indiana in the Riverton and Hutsonville areas. Rainfall of 2 to 3 inches fell across central Indiana since last night. This has prolonged flooding along the Wabash. An additional half to one inch of rain is expected through midweek. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Tuesday, May 25 The Flood Warning continues for the Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site. * Until Tuesday, May 25. * There is no current observed data. * Flood stage is 16.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river will rise to 17.6 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall to 17.5 feet and begin rising again early Wednesday morning. It will rise to 18.6 feet Saturday evening. It will then fall below flood stage Monday evening. * Impact...At 18.0 feet, Seep water occurs behind levees on Indiana side. Hutson Creek begins to overflow from backwater. Old Darwin Road and a few rural roads in eastern Clark and Crawford counties in Illinois are impassable. Low agricultural land floods.
Parke County, INweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Parke, Vermillion, Vigo by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-18 12:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-22 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued late tonight by around 115 AM EDT /1215 AM CDT/. Target Area: Parke; Vermillion; Vigo The National Weather Service in Indianapolis IN has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois White River at Elliston. Wabash River at Montezuma and Terre Haute. .Minor flooding is expected on the Wabash and White Rivers starting by late tomorrow. Rainfall of 2 to 3 inches fell across central Indiana since last night. This has allowed flooding to reoccur along the rivers. An additional half to one inch of rain is expected through midweek. The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a * Flood Warning for the Wabash River at Montezuma. * From Tuesday afternoon to Saturday morning. * At 12:45 PM EDT Monday the stage was 12.6 feet. * Flood stage is 14.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 17.5 feet Wednesday evening. It will then fall below flood stage late Friday evening. * Impact...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is overtopped. Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.
Bartholomew County, INweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Bartholomew, Brown by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 06:18:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-17 09:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Bartholomew; Brown The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northern Bartholomew County in central Indiana South Central Morgan County in central Indiana Northern Brown County in south central Indiana Northern Monroe County in south central Indiana East Central Owen County in west central Indiana * Until 930 AM EDT. * At 618 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Columbus, Spencer, Hope, Morgantown, Gosport, Clifford, Stinesville, Beanblossom, Helmsburg, Spearsville, Lake Lemon, Taylorsville, McCormicks Creek State Park and Newbern. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Monroe County, INweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Monroe, Morgan, Owen by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 17:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-18 13:20:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Monroe; Morgan; Owen The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northern Bartholomew County in central Indiana South Central Morgan County in central Indiana Northern Brown County in south central Indiana Northern Monroe County in south central Indiana East Central Owen County in west central Indiana * Until 930 AM EDT. * At 618 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Columbus, Spencer, Hope, Morgantown, Gosport, Clifford, Stinesville, Beanblossom, Helmsburg, Spearsville, Lake Lemon, Taylorsville, McCormicks Creek State Park and Newbern. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Greensburg, INPosted by
Greensburg Daily News

Work begins on I-74 near Greensburg

DECATUR COUNTY — Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Specialties Company plans to begin preliminary work this week to install new cable barrier along a section of I-74 near Greensburg in Decatur County. Crews are scheduled to place signage, complete surveying work, and move in equipment through the end of the...
Randolph County, INPosted by
WTHR

Randolph County woman hit and killed by train

WAYNE COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — A Randolph County woman is dead after her car was struck by a train Monday morning. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Department said 47-year-old Tonya Rader was traveling southbound on Water Street in Green Forks, Indiana, when her car was hit by a westbound Norfolk Southern train.
Greensburg, INWRBI Radio

Work begins this week to install new barrier cable on I-74 near Greensburg

Decatur County, IN — Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Specialties Company plans to begin preliminary work this week to install a new cable barrier along a section of I-74 near Greensburg in Decatur County (MM 129-132). Crews are scheduled to place signage, complete surveying work, and move in equipment through the end of the week.
Bartholomew County, INweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Clay, Clinton, Daviess by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 02:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-12 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Bartholomew; Boone; Brown; Carroll; Clay; Clinton; Daviess; Decatur; Delaware; Fountain; Greene; Hamilton; Hancock; Hendricks; Henry; Howard; Jackson; Jennings; Johnson; Knox; Lawrence; Madison; Marion; Martin; Monroe; Montgomery; Morgan; Owen; Parke; Putnam; Randolph; Rush; Shelby; Sullivan; Tippecanoe; Tipton; Vermillion; Vigo; Warren FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, south central, southeast, southwest and west central Indiana. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Bartholomew County, INLocal News Digital

Woman missing in Bartholomew County

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Bartholomew County Emergency Management (BCEM) sent a alert Saturday that Barbara J. Clark, 67, was reported missing in Bartholomew County. She is described as being 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing about 115 pounds. Clark was last seen in the area of 10th Street and Central Avenue wearing a pink shirt with butterflies, blue jeans, and she may have her glasses on.
Sullivan County, INWTHI

Theft investigation leads to an arrest

SULLIVAN CO, Ind. (WTHI) - One Clay county man is behind bars. On Friday Sullivan county law officials say they were investigating a sizeable theft in northeastern Sullivan county. Deputies discovered stolen items like a handgun, motor vehicle, a four-wheeler, several thousand dollars worth of power tools and equipment, and...
Daviess County, INwamwamfm.com

Daviess County COVID-19 Update

The Daviess County Health Department released the latest COVID-19 numbers yesterday. Three more cases of the virus have been confirmed in the county since Wednesday. That brings the overall case count to 2,982. No additional deaths have been reported so that number remains at 99. Over 12,400 residents have been...
Indiana StateKokomo Tribune

Destination Indiana: Indiana Peony Festival

Where: Noblesville (Hamilton County) Highlights: Celebrate our state flower at Indiana’s Inaugural Peony Festival! The festival will be held from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. in the newly renovated historic downtown Noblesville’s Seminary Park. The event is free and open to the public. Activities include peony judging, a floral arranging bouquet-off, food trucks, scavenger hunt and much more.
Hancock County, INFox 59

Deadly crash under investigation in Hancock County

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a motorcyclist died in a crash Saturday morning. The department said the crash happened just before 11 a.m. in the 10300 block of North State Road 9. When officers arrived, they found a William Davis of Ingalls, Indiana in the grass. An off-duty firefighter witnessed the crash and stopped to render aid.
Randolph County, INWinchester News Gazette

A Look Back at Randolph County History: Of Floods and Squirrels

Just a note before we begin this week’s look back. In the previous article about the shooting of Police Chief Troy Clevenger, the daughter of the man who drove the chief to the hospital contacted me and asked me to pass along a little item of information to my readers. Sheldon Downing later reverted to using the surname Ayers. Just a little extra information for those who may know him.
Delaware County, INmunciejournal.com

Delaware County Adding New Trail for Recreation, Safety

Delaware County, IN – People who walk, run or bike on Delaware County’s trails enjoy their recreational opportunities, but also their convenience for access to retail stores, restaurants and other businesses. They appreciate the added safety factor, since trails act as sidewalks along busy streets and roads. And now the...
Columbus, INRepublic

Gleaners Bartholomew County Drive-Thru Pantry is Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Ind. — The Gleaners Bartholomew County Drive Thru Pantry will be 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Columbus Municipal Airport. The food distribution will be at Corporate Aviation, 5175 N. Warren Drive, at the airport. Those who attend are asked to stay in your vehicle. No early arrivals are...
Delaware County, INweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Delaware, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 11:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-11 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued late tonight by around 1200 AM EDT /1100 PM CDT/. Target Area: Delaware; Madison The National Weather Service in Indianapolis IN has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Indiana Wabash from Lafayette to Riverton. White River from Muncie to Ravenswood. .Rainfall over the weekend is producing minor flooding along parts of the the Wabash and White rivers. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the White River at Muncie. * Until Tuesday afternoon. * At 10:30 AM EDT Monday the stage was 9.0 feet. * Flood stage is 9.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:30 AM EDT Monday was 9.0 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 9.4 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage late tonight. * Impact...At 9.5 feet, Flooding of lowlands across Delaware County outside of the city of Muncie. Only high levels in the city of Muncie.