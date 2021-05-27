COMME des GARÇONS Wallet's New Lineup Is Imbued With Vibrant Checkerboard Patterns
COMME des GARÇONS Wallet has just unveiled a new lineup decorated with vibrant checkerboard patterns. There are six wallets in total: a wide travel-sized one, two standard zippered wallets, a large pouch, a small pouch and a card holder. The first one features orange and blue checkers; the zippered wallets, red, blue and green checkers; pouches, yellow, pink, green and orange; and the cardholder, red and blue. Each piece is made with premium full-grain leather, complemented by sleek brass hardware as a finishing touch.hypebeast.com