COMME des GARÇONS Wallet's New Lineup Is Imbued With Vibrant Checkerboard Patterns

The Nike Air Max Plus is the latest silhouette to introduce new sustainability efforts for the brand, having recently surfaced with Nike Grind profile cages. Traditionally constructed out of TPU, the palm tree-inspired accents across the upper mark the first time the Swoosh has utilized its upcycled scrap material for anything other than the outsole and ornamental detailing on Sean McDowell’s design. The speckled component sits atop a patterned mesh, which boasts a mix of blue, green and orange hues. Neon green animate the profile swooshes, branding on the tongue and sock-liner, and a handful of the accents throughout the sole unit. Yet, the Air Max cushioning-variant forgoes any vibrant makeup in favor of a standard clear and yellow composition.