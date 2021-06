"U.S. Senators Marco Rubio (R-FL) and Joe Manchin (D-WV) reintroduced the Combating BDS Act of 2021, legislation to help state and local governments stand up to the anti-Israel boycott, divestment, and sanctions (BDS) movement, which seeks to delegitimize the Jewish state of Israel by inflicting economic damage and starve it of commerce. The bill would increase protections for state and local governments in America that divest from, prohibit investment in, or otherwise restrict contracting with firms that knowingly engage in commerce-related or investment-related BDS activity attacking Israel, as well as persons doing business in Israel or Israeli-controlled territories...