Matthew McConaughey Gets Real About Decision to Quit Making Romantic Comedies

AceShowbiz
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAcknowledging that he took a 'scary' gamble on his career, the 'Dallas Buyers Club' star claims to get the confidence boost he needed to step away from his model wife Camila Alves. AceShowbiz - Matthew McConaughey once turned down a $14.5 million (£10.3 million) payday after deciding to quit making...

www.aceshowbiz.com
How Matthew McConaughey Memorizes Scripts

It kind of has to be said even though it’s probably been said over and over, Matthew McConaughey is a natural actor and he is one of the best in the business at what he does. I don’t mean he’s a natural in the sense that he’s so talented that he doesn’t have to read the script or that he trumps everyone around him just because he’s so great. No, not all. He’s a natural actor in that he reads his script, over and over as he looks for the best way to do something, the most natural way to make the scene appear as it should. He takes in everything and makes it feel as though the scene is actually happening in real life, creating something that feels so natural that it might as well be real for all that he puts into it. Those that he works with tend to make this feeling stretch out quite a bit sometimes and can emulate Matthew and even compliment him in such a big way that they end up becoming every bit as good as he is at times. It doesn’t always happen this way, but McConaughey’s acting is so on point most times that it almost feels as if he drags everyone into the world with him when he’s acting in a movie, pulling them into every scene in a kind of seamless way that, if one allows it, can make them feel as though they’re in the scene as well. Some might attribute this to great directing and great dialogue, and they wouldn’t be entirely wrong, but at the same time, Matthew still has the ability to draw people in since he gets so into the scene and his character that it’s tough not to simply fall into the act and enjoy it no matter what else is going on.
Matthew McConaughey On The Anti-Mask Claim He Doesn't Buy

Matthew McConaughey called out anti-maskers in a new interview, saying he just doesn’t buy their fear that covering their faces to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 will impact their personal liberty. “I’m like, come on man, I’m not believing you’re really scared of this little cotton thing. And I don’t...
Matthew McConaughey wants position of leadership

Matthew McConaughey is looking for a “leadership position”. The ‘Dallas Buyers Club’ is uncertain where the future is going to take him, but he wants a job that will put him in a good place to “help others” and bring them together in some way. He told AARP – The...
DoYouRemember?

Howard Stern Warns Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Matthew McConaughey About Starting Political Careers

Howard Stern recently warned Dwayne ‘The Rock‘ Johnson and Matthew McConaughey about embarking on political careers. Both of the actors have emerged as potential political candidates, with The Rock teasing a presidential run, and McConaughey expressing interest in running for governor of Texas. While there has been a lot of positive feedback from the public on these new potential political candidates, Stern notes that it won’t last long.
Life and Style Weekly

Ben Affleck’s Net Worth Is Hefty Thanks to Decades in the Spotlight: How the Actor Made His Millions

Raking it in! Ben Affleck has amassed a hefty net worth thanks to working as a writer, actor and director in Hollywood for decades. The Gone Girl actor’s net worth is estimated to be $150 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Funny enough, his largest payday from an acting gig to date is $15 million from the movie Paycheck. However, Deadline reported Ben likely made “an eight-figure quote” for his role as Batman in the DC Universe, specifically in the Justice League movie.
Matthew McConaughey Says Austin Can Be a Metropolis & Keep Its Soul

The actor is helping create a “new definition of authenticity” with the launch of the Moody Center. Debuting April 2022, the Moody Center will be Austin’s newest destination for music, sports and entertainment – thanks, in part, to Matthew McConaughey. The actor and Austin icon has been intimately involved since...
Ten Classic Chick-Flicks You Must See in your Lifetime

Chick-flicks, a widely popular film collection that contains some of our most beloved actors and actresses including Matthew McConaughey, Hilary Duff, Reese Witherspoon, Lindsay Lohan, amongst many others. Growing up, I was introduced to this genre at an early age by my mom. We bonded over watching movies that led...
Fatherly

Alright Alright Alright! Matthew McConaughey’s New Audiobook Is Freaking Great

Reading books, you know, actual books with pages is a fantastic way to relax. Personally, when people say they don’t have time to read, I’m always a little confused as to why. But, when you’re non-committal on reading a giant non-fiction book by a famous person, I actually kind of get it. This is why I always prefer to listen to celebrities read their memoirs to me, rather than read those books myself. And nobody reads things better than Matthew McConaughey. Here’s why listening to McConaughey’s book Greenlights on audio is a great way to calm yourself down and learn a thing or two.
CinemaBlend

Lindsay Lohan And Netflix Are Teaming Up For A Romantic Comedy

There was a time when Lindsay Lohan was one of Hollywood’s biggest stars, starring in movies like The Parent Trap, Freaky Friday and Mean Girls. In recent years, however, Lohan hasn’t acted all that often, but now she’s making her biggest return to the cinematic realm yet. It’s been announced that Lohan has signed on to lead a romantic comedy over at Netflix.
Prince Harry’s new Hollywood confidante: how Dax Shepard gets the stars to open up

Some strokes of incredible bad luck meant that, for years, the actor and comedian Dax Shepard seemed stuck in the role of “the other one”. His startling similarity to the Scrubs actor, Zach Braff, held him back in the mid-2000s; some films that seemed box office gold missed the mark; and the stratospheric rise of his wife, Kristen Bell, after she voiced Anna in Frozen could have eclipsed him altogether.
The Staten Island Advance

J-Lo and Ben Affleck are back together: ‘They have always loved each other,’ says source

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — When Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck vacationing together on May 10 in Montana at the uber-exclusive Yellowstone Club — a favorite retreat for A-list celebrities like Justin Timberlake and Tom Brady — insiders thought “they were just friends,” according to the Post. “Even people close to Ben were taken by surprise.”
Matthew McConaughey Calls Out Anti-Maskers: "No Data That Says It’s Harmful"

Ahead of a long-rumored run for Governor of Texas, Matthew McConaughey says he has no sympathy for anti-maskers. The Academy Award winner says masks are a “short-term inconvenience for long-term freedom.”. “I’m not believing you’re really scared of this little cotton thing,” McConaughey said in a new interview with Carlos...
The Independent

Matthew McConaughey insists masks do not take away ‘identity and freedom’

Matthew McConaughey has condemned anti-maskers and insisted that wearing masks does not take away “identity and freedom”.The Oscar-winning actor, who is rumoured to be mulling a run for Texas state governor, said that usage of protective masks during the pandemic had been “politicised”.During an appearance on the YouTube talk show The Carlos Watson Show, McConaughey used the example of masks to argue that society had become needlessly divided.“I think the best example, for my mind, this last year is the damn dispute over the masks that got politicised,” the actor said. “Come on, man. I’m not believing you’re really...