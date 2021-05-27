Nike SB's Zoom Blazer Mid Receives a Premium "Gray Fog" Colorway
SB has just unveiled a new iteration of its Zoom Blazer Mid. The shoe has been given a premium “Gray Fog” colorway with plenty of distressed details. Most of the shoe is built with light gray suede uppers, contrasted by a handful of black panels that have been accented with white fades. “Nike SB” branding appears at the top of the tongue to compliment the big “Nike” logo at the heel. Crisp white laces cover the forefoot, while a large black Swoosh is placed at the sidewalls. All of these details rest over a washed-out midsole to round off the shoe’s bold design.hypebeast.com