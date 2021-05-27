Nike SB's Zoom Blazer Mid Receives a Premium "Gray Fog" Colorway

The saying “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” is commonly used in today’s constantly evolving world, and it’s a good maxim to live by. The phrase might not have been on the minds of Nike’s design team when they created the Air Zoom Pegasus 38, but it might as well have been, because, like the many iterations of the shoe before it, this edition is quite similar to the original model. Sure, the Pegasus has seen a lot of changes since it was first introduced in the 1980s, but at its core, it’s the same shoe that never needed fixing. It’s a reliable, comfortable and lightweight trainer that has won the hearts of runners for close to 40 years, and the 38th version was built to carry on this tradition.