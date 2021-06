PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Southern States Cooperative in Philippi and WELLSMART Rehab and Fitness are the Barbour County Chamber of Commerce Members for May. Southern States Cooperative is located on Depot Street. The cooperative is an agricultural and propane supplier for area residents and businesses, offering animal feeds, grass and forage seeds, fertilizer, propane and farm and home needs. The cooperative has been serving Barbour and surrounding counties for over 80 years. WELLSMART Rehab and Fitness is located on Stalnaker Road between W.Va. 38 and W.Va. 92. WELLSMART provides physical therapy evaluations and treatment of injuries and dysfunctions, as well as personal training and massage.