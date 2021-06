A staggering £113bn has been wiped off exports of UK services as a result of Brexit - even before the sector was left out of the final trade agreement, new research suggests.Industries from IT and finance to business and professional services are among some of the hardest hit since the 2016 vote to leave, experts at Aston University in Birmingham found.Meanwhile, thousands of people are at risk of losing their rights to live and work both in the UK and on the continent because they are yet to apply for post-Brexit residency.British citizens in France, Malta, Luxembourg and Latvia have...