Justin Trudeau News – To topple the Trudeau Liberals, Conservatives should study John Robart’s legacy

By Judie Simms
 7 days ago

Justin Trudeau News – To topple the Trudeau Liberals, Conservatives should study John Robart’s legacy. According to a CBC poll on May 11, if a federal election were held today Justin Trudeau’s Liberals would win a comfortable majority. That certainly says a lot about how poorly the Conservative party has been doing considering the blunders the Trudeau government has made obtaining vaccines and their major ethical scandals such as the WE scandal and SNC Lavalin. If there was ever a government that deserves to defeat, it is this one. The fact that Canadians would prefer such an underperforming, scandal-plagued government, and would even increase their power with a majority mandate, is a damning indictment of the Conservatives.

