Justin Trudeau News – To topple the Trudeau Liberals, Conservatives should study John Robart’s legacy

This is what Québec separatists have wanted since the beginning. René Lévesque understood that outright separation would be risky, so he opted for a much more palatable phrase that would have a much wider appeal. Something called sovereignty-association. It was a genial marketing ploy by the Premier. Hard core separatism appealed to only 20% of French Quebec at the time, but, the expression “sovereignty-association”, don’t forget the hyphen, would also appeal to softer leaning separatists called Nationalists, including some Liberal party supporters. The plan was for Québec to operate on its own, in effect, be a nation, separated from Canadian policy and politics, (here’s the hyphen), but enjoy the luxury of Canada’s currency, its transfer and equalization payments, its army, and more.