HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Showery weather has been the calling card of this Wednesday in the mountains. And we have some more on the way before summer weather returns. We’re continuing to watch the warm front move closer to the area as we head through the evening and overnight hours. This will bring us another round of light to moderate rain for this evening and overnight. Keep that rain gear handy as lows drop back into low to middle 60s tonight.