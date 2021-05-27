Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

4 Large Cap Companies Where Promoters Reduced Pledged Holdings in March Quarter

investing.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJSW Steel Ltd (NS: JSTL ) Asian Paints Ltd. (NS: ASPN ) Apollo Tyres Ltd (NS: APLO )

in.investing.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Promoters#Steel#Jsw Steel Ltd#Stock Investors#Stock Price#Share Price#Pledge#Investing Com#Jsw Steel Ltd#Jstl#Asian Paints Ltd#Aspn#Apollo Tyres Ltd#Collateral#Ns
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 487,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,152 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.27% of The Macerich worth $5,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Stocks Showing Market Leadership: Sprout Social Inc Cl A Earns 91 RS Rating

Sprout Social Inc Cl A (SPT) saw a welcome improvement to its Relative Strength (RS) Rating on Monday, rising from 88 to 91. When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, be sure to pay attention to relative price strength. This exclusive rating from Investor's Business Daily measures share price action with a 1 (worst) to 99 (best) score. The grade shows how a stock's price performance over the trailing 52 weeks compares to all the other stocks in our database.
Stocksinvestorsking.com

Equities Market Extends Bearish Trend on Monday

The Nigerian Stock Exchange opened the week lower as more stocks closed in the red on Monday to extend the bourse bearish trend. The Exchange All-Share Index dipped by 0.10 percent to settle at 38,686.4 index points while the market value of listed equities depreciated to N20.164 trillion. During the...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Reduces Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $34,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,122,406,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 352.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 46,947,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,523,620,000 after purchasing an additional 36,566,684 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,862,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,039,980,000 after purchasing an additional 29,812,530 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 148,429,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,479,588,000 after purchasing an additional 17,452,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 106,531,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,215,092,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.
Stocksinvesting.com

These 6 Large-Cap Stocks Have More Room to Run

The markets have been treading water through May, shrugging off an earnings season that was one of the strongest on record. But that need not be a bad thing because the last thing we need is an overheated situation, leading to the inevitable correction that we hear of every once in a while.
Marketsirmagazine.com

Small-cap companies held most investor days in past year

Although participation in physical, in-person events – roadshows, investor days, site visits, investor conferences – tends to increase with market cap, research from IR Magazine shows that there is a ‘notable exception to this rule.’. Small-cap companies held the most investor days during the past year, according to the Investor...
StocksShareCast

Holding(s) in Company

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings. 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation. City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) United Kingdom. 4. Details of the shareholder. Name. City of registered office. Country of registered office. Northern Trust. London. UK. 5....
Stocksseeitmarket.com

Can Large Caps Tech Stocks Lead the Market Higher?

Monday, the Semiconductors ETF (SMH) cleared back over resistance from its 50-Day moving average at $242.07. Additionally, the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) cleared its 50-DMA. The next test is for both symbols to hold their MAs as support for Tuesday’s trading session. Because both have consolidation from recent weeks and...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) by 61.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,332 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksinvesting.com

RBC Capital Stick to Their Hold Rating for Orsted A/S

RBC Capital analyst John Musk maintained a Hold rating on Orsted (OTC:DOGEF) A/S on Wednesday, setting a price target of DKK1025, which is approximately 15.26% above the present share price of $145.4. Musk expects Orsted A/S to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.00 for the second quarter of 2021.
StocksBenzinga

Where Leidos Holdings Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Leidos Holdings (NYSE:LDOS) within the last quarter:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. 6 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for Leidos Holdings evaluate the company at an average price target of $117.0 with a high of $125.00 and a low of $105.00.
Stocksmorningstar.com

Activist Investor Cevian Capital Now Holds 4.95% Stake in Aviva — Update

--Investment firm Cevian Capital now owns 4.95% of Aviva's total issued share capital. --Shareholders should receive around GBP5 billion of excess capital from Aviva, Cevian Capital said. --Aviva could achieve savings of at least GBP500 million in costs, the activist investor said. By Ian Walker, Sabela Ojea. Activist investor Cevian...
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

MJ Holdings Highlights Its Progress In The First Quarter

Reconstituting the C-Suite in 2020 is beginning to show positive results in 2021. Las Vegas, NV, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: MJNE) a diversified holding company, which through its subsidiaries, provides cultivation and production services to the regulated cannabis industry with a goal to be the largest cannabis cultivation facility in Nevada, is pleased to provide highlights of the recent 1 st quarter 2021 activity.
StocksShareCast

FTSE 100 movers: ICG rallies; Shell gushes lower

London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.4% at 7,107.71 in afternoon trade on Tuesday. Intermediate Capital Group was the standout gainer as it increased its fundraising target after an exceptional performance by its investment arm caused annual profit to more than quadruple. Aviva shares rallied after activist investor Cevian Capital said...
Stocksu.today

XRP Surpasses $1 as Other Large-Caps Lagging

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.14 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) will announce sales of $2.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for CommScope’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.12 billion and the highest is $2.16 billion. CommScope posted sales of $2.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.
Marketstwst.com

Large-Cap International Strategy Delivers Diversification, Higher Dividend Yield

William T. Fitzpatrick, CFA, is Managing Director and Portfolio Manager at Logan Capital Management. He has 20 years of investment management experience. He is a portfolio manager for the Logan Concentrated Value (LCV), Logan Value (LV), and Logan International Dividend ADR equity products. Mr. Fitzpatrick was formerly a Director and Senior Global Equity analyst at Manulife Asset Management and held similar positions at predecessor firms Optique Capital and Johnson Asset Management. He has an MBA from the University of Notre Dame and a B.S. degree in business administration from Villanova University. He also serves on the board of directors of the CFA Society Chicago. Profile.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Downgraded to “Hold” at Truist Securities

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Fiserv from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.18.