WBEN Buffalo Business Report - Thursday, May 27th 2021

Ontario-based Enviro World Co. is looking to expand its Buffalo operations along Bud Mil Drive. Business First reports the company is seeking to buy a two-acre site at 30 Bud Mil Drive for $2,000 - a deal backed by the Buffalo Urban Renewal Agency. Enviro World is also interested in a warehouse at 1400 William Street and vacant neighboring properties at 60 Bud Mil Drive and 1380 William Street. The company is seeing increased demand for compost bins it produces for the private sector and municipalities. These moves would create 10 new jobs.