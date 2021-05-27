Xpeng Stock – Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE), XPeng Inc. (XPEV) – BOV News
RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC bought a fresh place in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE). The institutional investor bought 2.8 million shares of the stock in a transaction took place on 3/31/2021. In another most recent transaction, which held on 3/31/2021, D. E. SHAW & CO. LP bought approximately 595.3 thousand shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. In a separate transaction which took place on 3/31/2021, the institutional investor, ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC bought 381.9 thousand shares of the company’s stock. The total Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.90% of the company’s stock.fintechzoom.com