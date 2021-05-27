Cancel
Xpeng Stock – Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE), XPeng Inc. (XPEV) – BOV News

By Jung Min-seo
fintechzoom.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC bought a fresh place in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE). The institutional investor bought 2.8 million shares of the stock in a transaction took place on 3/31/2021. In another most recent transaction, which held on 3/31/2021, D. E. SHAW & CO. LP bought approximately 595.3 thousand shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. In a separate transaction which took place on 3/31/2021, the institutional investor, ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC bought 381.9 thousand shares of the company’s stock. The total Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

fintechzoom.com
Stocksmodernreaders.com

EAM Investors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

EAM Investors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 46.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,225 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 82,870 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Calix were worth $3,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $5.18 Million Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,463 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $5,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cedar Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 47.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,243 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 288,757 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Transocean worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Element Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 271,041 Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 271,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,371,000. Farfetch makes up about 3.3% of Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,370,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,175 shares during the period. Ashland Global comprises 1.4% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $121,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Grows Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,548 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksdrpgazette.com

Packaged Foods Stock Winners: TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ), DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA), Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI).

Following are the primary Packaged Foods gainers Sector on Wednesday. Keep these stocks on your radar this week. All prices are after Wednesday’s session. TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) was one of the major gainers as the stock closed higher by $0.36 or 16.74% to $2.51. Total volume was 750 K shares which is almost double compared to its 30-day average volume of 392 K shares. The stock moved within a range of $2.1847 – $2.6500 after opening at $2.13. The stock has soared almost 169% so far in a year.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Jennison Associates LLC Has $7.17 Billion Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,739,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,381,584 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 5.3% of Jennison Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.11% of Tesla worth $7,173,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,163,559 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 482,724 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 1.30% of Digital Turbine worth $93,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

According to Zacks, “loanDepot Inc. provides mortgage and non-mortgage loan products. The Company offers consumer credit products to customers, ranging from home loans to unsecured personal loans. loanDepot Inc. is based in CA, United States. “. LDI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Inc. Has $653.15 Million Stock Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,632,025 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,386 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of Paylocity worth $653,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $10.62 Million Stock Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 328,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $10,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Acquired by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Diageo were worth $10,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Cullen Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 320.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,677 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,902 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Nottingham Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 72.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,953 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

TruWealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

TruWealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,765,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 582,495 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.58% of Antero Midstream worth $21,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Tamir Peres Sells 3,962 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Stock

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $447,706.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,405. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Dakota Wealth Management Buys 669 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.