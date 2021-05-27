Xpeng Stock – Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE), XPeng Inc. (XPEV) – BOV News

Following are the primary Packaged Foods gainers Sector on Wednesday. Keep these stocks on your radar this week. All prices are after Wednesday’s session. TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) was one of the major gainers as the stock closed higher by $0.36 or 16.74% to $2.51. Total volume was 750 K shares which is almost double compared to its 30-day average volume of 392 K shares. The stock moved within a range of $2.1847 – $2.6500 after opening at $2.13. The stock has soared almost 169% so far in a year.